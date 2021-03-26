Friday, March 26, 2021
Home News Reports Supreme Court refuses to stay the sale of electoral bonds, says enough safeguards are...
LawNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Supreme Court refuses to stay the sale of electoral bonds, says enough safeguards are already present

The Election Commission of India had opposed the stay of electoral bonds, saying that they were not opposed to electoral bonds but want more transparency.

OpIndia Staff
Supreme Court dismisses petition filed against sale of electoral bonds/ Image Source: enewsroom
3

The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed an application that had sought a stay on the sale of Electoral Bonds ahead of the upcoming State Assembly elections in West Bengal, Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. A Supreme Court bench comprising of Chief Justice of India SA Bobde, Justice AS Bopanna and Justice V Ramasubramanian refused to stay the release of the fresh set of electoral bonds ahead of the assembly elections in five states.

Hearing a petition filed by NGO Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) seeking an interim direction to bar the sale of Electoral Bonds, CJI Bobde said, “Since the bonds were allowed to be released in 2018 and 2019 without interruption, and sufficient safeguards are there, there is no justification to stay the electoral bonds at present”.

Activist-advocate Prashant Bhushan, representing the controversial NGO, had claimed that there was a serious apprehension that any further sale of electoral bonds before the upcoming state elections in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Assam, would further increase illegal and illicit funding of political parties through shell companies.

The petition had sought that the apex court should not further open the window for the sale of EBs during the pendency of the instant writ petition.

However, the Election Commission of India had opposed the stay on the sale of the bonds. The ECI had submitted that they were not opposed to electoral bonds but want more transparency. Electoral Bonds is one step ahead unaccounted cash system, ECI said. The issue of transparency can be considered at the final argument stage, and there should be no interim stay, the ECI had argued.

The Attorney General had asserted that the bonds ensured that political funding was completely routed through the banking channel, thereby eliminating black money.

Electoral Bonds:

Electoral Bonds have been proposed as a way of reforming election funding in the Union Budget 2017. Introduced with the Finance Bill 2017, the Electoral bonds are instruments or securities that can be used to donate funds to political parties.

The Electoral Bonds, which were notified in the year 2018, ensures that the funds being collected by the political parties are accounted for clean money.

Any individual who wishes to donate to a political party can buy these bonds by making payments digitally or through a cheque at the State Bank of India. Then they can gift the bond to any registered political party. The political party can convert these bonds back into money via their bank accounts.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Maharashtra govt goes after IPS officer Rashmi Shukla who tried to investigate transfer racket in 2020, BJP sees red: All you need to know

OpIndia Staff -
Maharashtra Govt has placed more focus on punishing the whistleblower, Rashmi Shukla, who may have provided data to Devendra Fadnavis
Opinions

If opposition political parties don’t criticise external vested interests, they will lose more support internally than gain globally

Guest Author -
India possesses the world’s fifth-largest economy and the third most powerful military as also remains the globe’s most lucrative market.

Watch: Congress councillor brutally assaults a woman in Chhattisgarh after her 4-year-child accidentally breaks nameplate

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Following the act of hooliganism and assault, Durga Sahu filed a complaint at the Gobranawapara police station against the Congress councillor.

As losses due to roadblocks continue to pile on, ‘farmers’ dance and sing during 12-hour ‘Bharat Bandh’

Politics OpIndia Staff -
The 12-hour Bharat-Bandh has been called by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha against the farm reforms brought in by Modi government.

British teacher forced to apologise for showing Charlie Hebdo cartoons to students, police officials read the statement to Muslim protestors

World OpIndia Staff -
The headteacher of a school in the United Kingdom was forced to apologise to Muslims for showing Charlie Hebdo cartoons to students

The Yellow Fleet: When Suez Canal was blocked for 8 years forcing 14 ships to remain stranded on the water

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
It took eight years, two wars and external pressure from prominent nations to end an eight-years-long traffic jam at Suez Lake

Recently Popular

Cricket

Chennai Super Kings unveils jersey for IPL 2021, here is why ‘liberals’ are triggered at ‘Sanghi MS Dhoni’

OpIndia Staff -
The 'liberals' on social media are upset over CSK's decision to pay tribute to the brave Indian soldiers, which, according to them, was nothing but propagating the "Sanghi" agenda.
Read more
Entertainment

Did you know? Aamir Khan used to spit on heroines for ‘good luck’

OpIndia Staff -
The Aamir Khan of today is a celebrated actor, but back in the day, Aamir Khan had quite a notorious reputation of being a 'prankster'
Read more
News Reports

West Bengal Election Opinion Polls: Mamata Banerjee may lose Nandigram, BJP projected to form the government

OpIndia Staff -
According to recent opinion polls by different agencies, Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress will face a major setback in West Bengal
Read more
News Reports

Mansukh Hiren was murdered in the car after being administered chloroform in Sachin Vaze’s presence: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
Mansukh Hiren was reportedly given chloroform before being murdered and Hiren was murdered in the presence of Sachin Vaze
Read more
News Reports

BBC publishes a report to discredit achievements of Yogi Adityanath government, gets fact-checked by the UP police

OpIndia Staff -
Attempts of BBC to berate Uttar Pradesh and the Yogi Adityanath government was soon called out by the Uttar Pradesh police
Read more
News Reports

Delhi: Yogi Govt demolishes illegal construction, takes control of land where Amanatullah Khan had settled Rohingyas

OpIndia Staff -
The irrigation department of the UP government today carried out an anti-encroachment drive, reclaiming 6-acres of its land illegally occupied by Rohingyas in Delhi's Madanpur Khadar area.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

253,912FansLike
525,955FollowersFollow
24,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com