A video has gone viral on social media where Trinamool MP Nusrat Jahan was spotted losing her temper at the party cadres at a rally. In the video, Nusrat can be heard saying, “I am rallying for over an hour. I don’t do so much even for the Chief Minister. Are you kidding?”

The incident reportedly occurred while Nusrat was campaigning for Trinamool Ashoknagar candidate Narayan Goswami on Saturday. Anandabazar Digital said that they could not independently verify the video.

The video has attracted widespread mockery on social media.

TMC MP Nusrat Jahan " I can't do rally for more than 1 hour, I don't even do it for CM"😆 #MamataLosingNandigram pic.twitter.com/uuGVjXTWVG — Akshay Singh (@iakshaysinghel) March 28, 2021

TMC MP Nusrat Jahan angrily called, she doesn't even care much for CM Mamata Banerjee & walk away from rally pic.twitter.com/OheTmOd7lh — Vicky Agarwal (@vickyagarwall) March 28, 2021

Here is West Bengal results in Advance



TMC Begum Nusrat Jahan refuses to do rally for Mamata Banerjee in #Nandigram



Mamata loosing #Nandigram and West Bengal https://t.co/0yEruQ3jUc — Roop Darak BHARTIYA (@iRupND) March 28, 2021

The assembly elections are currently underway in West Bengal with first phase completed on the 27th of March which saw a high voter turnout. Voting in Ashoknagar Vidhan Sabha constituency will take place on the 22nd of April.

The results of the elections will be declared on the 2nd of May.