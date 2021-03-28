Sunday, March 28, 2021
‘I don’t do so much even for CM, are you kidding me?’: TMC MP Nusrat gets angry during rally, video goes viral

The incident reportedly occurred while Nusrat was campaigning for Trinamool Ashoknagar candidate Narayan Goswami on Saturday.

OpIndia Staff
Nusrat Jahan viral video
Image Credit: Anandabazar
A video has gone viral on social media where Trinamool MP Nusrat Jahan was spotted losing her temper at the party cadres at a rally. In the video, Nusrat can be heard saying, “I am rallying for over an hour. I don’t do so much even for the Chief Minister. Are you kidding?”

The incident reportedly occurred while Nusrat was campaigning for Trinamool Ashoknagar candidate Narayan Goswami on Saturday. Anandabazar Digital said that they could not independently verify the video.

The video has attracted widespread mockery on social media.

The assembly elections are currently underway in West Bengal with first phase completed on the 27th of March which saw a high voter turnout. Voting in Ashoknagar Vidhan Sabha constituency will take place on the 22nd of April.

The results of the elections will be declared on the 2nd of May.

OpIndia Staff
Staff reporter at OpIndia

