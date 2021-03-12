The Grace Church School in Noho, a private school in Manhattan, has urged its students to abandon the use of words such as “mom,” “dad” and “parents” in pursuit of what it calls “inclusive language”. The Inclusive Language Guide also calls the concept of ‘traditional’ family “outdated”.

The Inclusive Gender Guide advices students to use “grown-ups,” “folks,” “family” or “guardians” for “mom,” “dad” and “parents.” Instead of ‘nanny’ or ‘babysitter’, the guide recommends “caregiver”.

“Families are formed and structured in many ways. At Grace Church School, we use inclusive language that reflects this diversity. It’s important to refrain from making assumptions about who kids live with, who cares for them, whether they sleep in the same place every night, whether they see their parents, etc.,” it states.

“We actively try to undo notions of a “typical” or “normal” family structure, each family is unique,” the guide says while referring to traditional families as outdated. The guide also advices children to respond with “People can love and commit to whomever they please, it’s their choice who they marry,” when confronted with a person saying that one cannot marry someone of their own sex.

Screengrab from the Inclusive Gender Guide

The school, in a statement, defended its guide despite grave criticism. It said, “At Grace we understand the power of language both to include and to cause alienation. We also know that it is our job to give community members resources to allow them to make informed and generous choices.”

“The Inclusive Language Guide at issue in the press, which we shared with you this fall, comes from that place in our hearts and mission. It is designed to help the adults in the community find words to affirm and unite,” it added.