Watch: Congress councillor brutally assaults a woman in Chhattisgarh after her 4-year-child accidentally breaks nameplate

Krishnachand Sidar, the police-in-charge of Gobranawapara station, confirmed to the media that a case was lodged against Mangraj Sonkar under Indian Penal Code

OpIndia Staff
Chattisgarh: Congress councillor thrashes woman in public display in Raipur
Screengrab of the CCTV footage
2

On Wednesday (March 24) afternoon, a Congress councillor brutally assaulted a woman in broad daylight in Gobranawapara in Raipur in Chhattisgarh.

As per reports, the accused has been identified as one Mangraj Sonkar. The incident took place after the 4-year-old son of the victim (Durga Sahu) accidentally broke the nameplate of the car. At around noon, Sonkar’s son thrashed the infant after learning about the incident. When the Congress councillor returned home in the evening, he learnt that his car was ‘damaged’.

An infuriated Mangraj Sonkar then called the victim and verbally abused her. When Durga Sahu complained that his son had thrashed her toddler, he got further enraged and slapped her. When her husband tried to intervene, the accused pushed him aside and continued assaulting Durga Sahu. Mangraj Sonkar openly harassed the victim while the locals stood and watched as mute spectators.

Video of the incident captured on CCTV camera

A nearby CCTV camera has captured the video of the incident, which has now gone viral on social media. Mangraj Sonkar is the councillor of ward No. 16 of Gobranawapara municipality. Following the act of hooliganism and assault, Durga Sahu filed a complaint at the Gobranawapara police station. A First Information Report (FIR) was registered against the accused.

FIR lodged against Congress councillor

Krishnachand Sidar, the police-in-charge of Gobranawapara station, confirmed to the media that a case was lodged against Mangraj Sonkar under Indian Penal Code Sections 294 (Obscene acts and songs), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation). The police have now claimed to arrest the Congress councillor soon.

