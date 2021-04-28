Wednesday, April 28, 2021
Nearly 64000 beds and 4000 covid care coaches readied by Railway Ministry for utilization by states

The Covid care coaches have also been mobilized at Nagpur, Bhopal, Ajni ICD, Tihi (Near Indore) as per states’ demand.

Indian Railways readies 64,000 beds in 4000 covid care coaches
As the nation battles with the second wave of coronavirus, several ministries, corporations, and organizations have come together to deal with the crisis. In an exemplary feat achieved by the Ministry of Railways, nearly 64,000 beds and 4000 Covid care coaches have been made available for the utilization of various states. 

As per a Ministry of Railways release, around 169 coaches have already been handed over to various states for Covid care. The Railways has now received a demand from Nagpur which has been recording around 6000 new coronavirus cases daily. 

A Memorandum of Understanding has been signed between Divisional Railway Manager, Nagpur and Commissioner of Nagpur Municipal Corporation to materialize the agreement at the earliest. 

The Railways is set to deploy a Covid care rake with 11 coaches, consisting of modified sleepers with each coach having a capacity to accommodate at least 16 patients. Additionally, the coaches will be equipped with all the necessary medical infrastructure to be provided by the State Health Authorities. 

The railways will also carve out a space for utility area for medical personnel in line with MoU along with taking care of sanitation and catering arrangements.

The state of Maharashtra has also placed a demand for mobilising Isolation Coaches at Ajni ICD area. 

Already operational Covid care coaches

The Railways covid care facility at Nandurbar with nearly 94 coaches which was made available in mid April is currently tending to 57 patients.

The Covid care coaches have also been mobilized at Nagpur, Bhopal, Ajni ICD, Tihi (Near Indore) as per states’ demand. 

Railways Covid care coaches data. Image Source: My Gov Twitter handle

Fitted with oxygen cylinders, around 320 beds have been arranged by the Indian Railways in 20 Covid care coaches at Tihi, near Indore.

Enhancing Delhi’s capacity to manage the enormous influx of patients needing Covid-19 treatment, the Railway has fulfilled the Delhi government’s demand for 75 Covid Care coaches with a capacity of 1200 beds by installing 50 coaches at Shakurbasti and 25 Coaches at Anand Vihar stations.

The latest records reveal that the above-mentioned states have cumulatively registered 98 admissions with 28 subsequent discharges.

