As the nation battles with the second wave of coronavirus, several ministries, corporations, and organizations have come together to deal with the crisis. In an exemplary feat achieved by the Ministry of Railways, nearly 64,000 beds and 4000 Covid care coaches have been made available for the utilization of various states.

169 Covid Care Coaches in use in different parts of India now



Nearly 64000 beds kept ready by Railways for utilisation by Stateshttps://t.co/aXCDGQArii pic.twitter.com/XxvqIzQ3cV — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) April 27, 2021

As per a Ministry of Railways release, around 169 coaches have already been handed over to various states for Covid care. The Railways has now received a demand from Nagpur which has been recording around 6000 new coronavirus cases daily.

A Memorandum of Understanding has been signed between Divisional Railway Manager, Nagpur and Commissioner of Nagpur Municipal Corporation to materialize the agreement at the earliest.

The Railways is set to deploy a Covid care rake with 11 coaches, consisting of modified sleepers with each coach having a capacity to accommodate at least 16 patients. Additionally, the coaches will be equipped with all the necessary medical infrastructure to be provided by the State Health Authorities.

The railways will also carve out a space for utility area for medical personnel in line with MoU along with taking care of sanitation and catering arrangements.

The state of Maharashtra has also placed a demand for mobilising Isolation Coaches at Ajni ICD area.

Already operational Covid care coaches

The Railways covid care facility at Nandurbar with nearly 94 coaches which was made available in mid April is currently tending to 57 patients.

The Covid care coaches have also been mobilized at Nagpur, Bhopal, Ajni ICD, Tihi (Near Indore) as per states’ demand.

Fitted with oxygen cylinders, around 320 beds have been arranged by the Indian Railways in 20 Covid care coaches at Tihi, near Indore.

At the Tihi station in Indore, 320 beds have been arranged by the Indian Railways in 20 Covid Care Coaches. These coaches are equipped with other facilities including oxygen cylinders for patients.@RailMinIndia pic.twitter.com/agIG8vbM6P — Prasar Bharati News Services पी.बी.एन.एस. (@PBNS_India) April 27, 2021

Enhancing Delhi’s capacity to manage the enormous influx of patients needing Covid-19 treatment, the Railway has fulfilled the Delhi government’s demand for 75 Covid Care coaches with a capacity of 1200 beds by installing 50 coaches at Shakurbasti and 25 Coaches at Anand Vihar stations.

Govt under PM @NarendraModi leading the fight against COVID-19: 50 COVID-19 isolation coaches with 800 beds ready at Shakur Basti Station & 25 coaches will be available at Anand Vihar Station in Delhi. Railways can setup >3 lakh isolation beds across the country on States’ demand pic.twitter.com/b9ehFnEgfI — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) April 18, 2021

The latest records reveal that the above-mentioned states have cumulatively registered 98 admissions with 28 subsequent discharges.