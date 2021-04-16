Friday, April 16, 2021
Bihar: Mohammad Babul’s wife had an affair with her brother-in-law, planned husband’s murder

Victim Mohammad Babul, a cycle repair mechanic, was kidnapped and killed by Mohammad Chand. The police have arrested Babul's wife Ristana too for planning the murder over her love affair with Chand.

Bihar: Woman arrested for having her husband kidnapped and killed for her love affair with brother-in-law
Representational image; Image Source: Times of India
In a heinous incident in Bihar’s Purnia district, a woman planned the murder of her husband and in order to pursue a romantic relationship with her brother-in-law. The brother-in-law, Mohammad Chand, along with three of his henchman, abducted and murdered the woman’s husband Mohammad Babul, according to Bihar Police.

On Monday, the victim Mohammad Babul was kidnapped from his cycle repairing shop at Kaliganj, allegedly by Mohmmad Chand, the brother-in-law and lover of Ristana Khatun, Mohammad Babul’s wife. As per reports, Chand and three other accomplices abducted Babul in a Scorpio car and took him to Tulsikuriya village in Dhamdaha, where they murdered strangulated Babul before dumping his body in a bush, about 50 km away from the original kidnapping spot.

Bihar Police then traced Chand’s location through his mobile phone to Pirpainti in Bhagalpur, from where he was arrested. Ristana was the next person to be arrested and was located at her in-law’s house at Kaliganj in Purnia.

Wife confesses to planning the murder, had affair with brother-in-law

Ristana Khatun then confessed to the police, admitting to asking Mohmmad Chand to murder Babul—who she married just about eight months ago. Ristana wanted to marry Mohammad Chand after Babul was killed and out of the way. The Police also seized the Scorpio car which played a part in the kidnapping

“During the interrogation, Ristana confessed to having planned the killing of her husband with Mohammad Chand. It was her adulterous relation, which led to Mohammad Babul’s murder,” said Purnia SP Daya Shankar.

The victim’s body was sent to Purnia district hospital for a post-mortem, according to the police. “Police are carrying out raids to arrest three persons who were allegedly involved with Mohammad Chand in the kidnapping and killing of Mohammad Babul,” the SP added.

