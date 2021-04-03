Saturday, April 3, 2021
US Capitol attack: Black radical Islamist shot dead after killing a cop, injuring another, wanted to target the US govt

The attacker Noah Green, with ties to Indiana and Virginia, was a follower of the black nationalist Nation of Islam movement

OpIndia Staff
Black Radical Islamist behind US Capitol attack. Here are the details
Car used by the attacker Noah Green (Photo Credits: AP/J. Scott Applewhite)
83

On Friday at around 1 pm, a 25-year-old Islamist named Noah Green rammed his car into the security barrier at the Senate side of the US Capitol complex in Washington DC. After ramming his car at the vehicle access point along Constitution Avenue, the man stepped out from his Navy Sedan car and attacked two police officers with a knife, killing one and critically injuring the other.

In a quick response, the United States Capitol Police (USCP) opened fire at the accused and shot him dead. The incident took place amidst recess at the Capitol, implying that only a few lawmakers were inside the building complex at the time of the attack. President Biden is also at Camp David at present. Meanwhile, the police locked down the area for some time to ensure the security and safety of the Capitol complex.

The police had warned lawmakers inside the Capitol to stay away from doors and windows. After the threat was mitigated, the cops stated, “The USCP has cleared the external security threat incident located at all of the U.S. Capitol Campus buildings, however the area around the crime scene will continue to be restricted and individuals should follow police direction.” Security officials have described the incident as a ‘lone wolf attack’.

The officer who died, identified as William “Billy” Evans, was brutally stabbed by Noah Green during the fatal attack. Another officer was mowed down by the car. USCP transported one officer to the hospital via a cruiser whereas the other officer was escorted via DC Fire Department and EMS along with the attacker. USCP informed in a statement that Officer Evans had succumbed to his injuries.

Acting U.S. Capitol Police Chief Yogananda Pittman said that the officer served as a member of the United States Capitol Police for 18 years. The other police officer, struck by the car, is said to be in a stable, non-threatening condition.

While speaking about the incident, Acting Chief of Washington DC’s Metropolitan Police Department Robert Contee said, “Whether the attack was at law enforcement, or whoever, we have a responsibility to get to the bottom of it and we’ll do that.” Authorities also claimed that the attack did not appear ‘terrorism-related. Interestingly, the police had no prior information about the possibility of an attack or inputs about the attacker.

The attacker

The 25-year-old Noah Green, with ties to Indiana and Virginia, was a follower of the black nationalist Nation of Islam movement. Andy Ngo, the Editor of The Post Millenial, had accessed the Facebook profile of the attacker. He informed that Facebook Inc. has now deleted Noah’s account after his name surfaced in connection to the incident.

“I only had seconds to look at Noah Green’s Facebook page before it was deleted. He was living in Norfolk, Va. From what I saw, many of his posts were of a religious (Islamic) nature. He appeared to be a deeply devout follower of the Nation of Islam & went by the name, “Noah X,” he said.

He also said that Green graduated from Christopher Newport University in 2020 and was a football player. A radical Islamist by conviction, the attacker had blamed the US government for being antagonistic to the Black community. “The US Government is the #1 enemy of Black people!” he wrote. According to BBC, the attacker had also left his job recently due to afflictions and in search of a spiritual journey. He also claimed in one of his Facebook posts that he was suffering from the ‘side-effects of drugs’ he had been taking ‘unknowingly.’

Noah Green was also a devout follower of Nation of Islam Head Louis Farrakhan. “Farrakhan has close ties to Democrat leaders. Will the media make sure they’re made to answer for those links? Of course not,” Andy Ngo wrote.

Facebook confirms that it deleted the profile of the Capitol attacker

In a statement, Facebook said, “After this horrific event, our thoughts are with the Capitol Police and their loved ones. We have designated the incident under our Dangerous Individuals and Organizations policy, which means we have removed the suspect’s accounts from Facebook and Instagram, and are removing any content that praises, supports, or represents the attack or the suspect. We are in contact with law enforcement as they conduct their investigation.”

Political reactions to the incident

In a tweet, Republican Senator McConnell expressed his gratitude to the first responders and the US Capitol Police. “Praying for the United States Capitol Police officers who were attacked at the Capitol. We are still learning what’s taken place. Grateful to all the USCP and first responders who are on the scene,” he tweeted.

US President Joe Biden has shared condolences with Officer Evan’s family. He said that he was ‘heartbroken’ after learning about the violent attack. Biden had also ordered US flag at the White House to be hoisted at half mast. Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi described Officer Evans as ‘martyr of our (American) democracy.’ She also added that the incident has broken America’s heart.

In a statement, US Vice-President Kamala Harris said, “Today, in an explicable act of violence, a brave US Capitol Police Officer was killed in the line of duty, while another officer fights for his life. Officer William Evans made the ultimate sacrifice protecting the Capitol and those who work there on behalf of the American people. Officer Evans, his family, and all those who knew him are in our hearts and prayers. We mourn with them during this difficult time.”

