Tuesday, April 20, 2021
Home News Reports As SC hands over Mahabaleshwar temple to a committee, read how Congress fought against...
News Reports
Updated:

As SC hands over Mahabaleshwar temple to a committee, read how Congress fought against BJP’s effort to free Hindu temples, for their wealth

Immediately after coming to power, the K. Siddaramaiah led Congress-JD(S) govt had announced their intention to bring back two temples that were denotified by the previous BJP govt

OpIndia Staff
5

On Wednesday last week, the Supreme Court of India handed over the management of Gokarna Mahabaleshwar temple in Karnataka to an oversight committee headed by former Supreme Court judge Justice BN Srikrishna.

The court was hearing a petition challenging an order by Karnataka High Court which had quashed a state government order handing over the management of the Mahabaleshwar temple at Gokarna to the Ramchandrapura Math in in Hosanagara. Earlier, the Supreme Court had stayed the High Court order handing over the temple management to a committee headed by Justice Sri Krishna.

A three-judge Bench of CJI Bobde, Justice Bopanna and Justice Ramasubramanian said that the Gokarna Mahabaleshwar temple shall function under the oversight committee headed by Justice BN Srikrishna. The bench also said that this will be the modification of all interim orders passed by the apex court.

The court added that the oversight committee will function adhering to all the customs and traditions of the temple. The committee will have the Deputy Commission of the Uttara Kannada district, Superintendent of Police of the same district, Assistant commissioner of Kumta Sub Division, two eminent persons/scholars, and two Upadivantas of Gokarna Temple as members of the committee.

The Mahabaleshwar temple in Gokarna is a very ancient temple dedicated to lord Shiva, which has been mentioned in several Hindu scriptures. The dispute over the management of the temple started in 2008, when the B. S. Yediyurappa led BJP government had decided to remove the temple from govt control, and had handed over the management of the temple to Ramachandrapura Mutt.

The trustees of the temple had opposed the move, and they had filed a petition at the Karnataka High Court asking to revert the state govt order. But in 2010, the High Court had dismissed the petition and refused to transfer the temple from the mutt and appoint a administrator for the temple. The petition was filed by Balachandra Dixit, a trustee whose family had been managing the temple traditionally. The state govt while transferring the temple to the Mutt had said that the temple had seen no development as it was under the management of a single family.

However, things changed after the Congress party came to power in the state in 2013, as it tried it best to bring the temple under the govt’s control. The JD(S)-Congress had termed the handover of the temple to the Mutt by BJP govt as votebank politics and unwarranted, and wanted to revert the decision.

Immediately after coming to power, the K. Siddaramaiah govt had announced his intention to bring back two temples that were denotified by the previous govt, the Udupi Sri Krishna temple and the Gokarna Mahabaleshwar temple. The Congress had alleged that after govt shedding controls, Brahmins had taken over the temples and there were caste discrimination.

Moreover, the government wanted the temple back as it collects a huge amount from devotees. During the hearing in September 2016 of a petition by Samsthana Mahabaleshwara Trust and Balachandra Dixit against the 2008 order, the state govt’s advocate had requested the court, “the Math has funds running into crores of rupees, all of which goes to the Math. Therefore, an order may be passed to give the administration of this temple back to the government.”

In October 2016, the Siddaramaiah government proposes appointing an administrator to the temple, but it was opposed by several communities associated with the temple.

Two years later in 2018, the Karnataka High Court passed an order quashing the 2008 order of the BJP government. The court had ruled that the temple will continue to be listed among notified temples, and had said that the state govt didn’t have the power to remove the temple from the list. The court had also constituted a overseeing committee, headed by the Uttara Kannada Deputy Commissioner, to monitor the daily affairs of the Mahabaleshwar and other allied temples, and had appointed Supreme Court judge B.N. Srikrishna as adviser to the committee.

The Ramachnadrapura Mutt had filed a petition against this high court order at the supreme court, seeking to reinstate the 2008 order of the state govt. However, the apex court has rejected this petition for now in the latest order, and instead transferred the management of the temple to an overseeing committee.

The court commented that all the aspects and arguments presented in the case require detail consideration. It further added that since a final decision is yet to be made on several appeals related to the issue, and therefore it would not be appropriate to reinstate the 2008 decision of the then state govt. The apex court said that it will be in the interest of the temple, devotees and the Mutt to hand over the temple to an independent committee.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

AAP supported farmer protests hampering war against Covid-19, oxygen supplier writes to GOI saying tankers delayed due to roadblocks by protestors

OpIndia Staff -
Inox Air Products said that they are facing delays in Delhi while transporting oxygen due to road blockades by the farmer protestors
News Reports

After getting vaccinated himself, Rakesh Tikait says the Modi government will be responsible if farmers get COVID-19

OpIndia Staff -
Rakesh Tikait had recently said that 'farmers' protests is not Shaheen Bagh than can be stopped in the name of coronavirus

How China’s ‘Re-education through labour’ policy put minorities in labour camps even before the Uyghur crisis: About the Masanjia camps

OpIndia Explains OpIndia Staff -
The letter went into detail about the conditions at China's Masanjia Labor Camp, including the gruelling hours, verbal abuse and physical abuse

From sitting on upturned dustbins to photo ops at crematorium grounds, Barkha Dutt gets questioned for her ‘vulture journalism’

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
While the situation on ground is indeed grim, people on social media have been calling out the dramatics by journalists who could have perhaps focused on the news instead of their brand building.

Maharashtra FDA minister embarrasses his own govt and alliance leaders, says his ministry had approved Remdesivir procurement by BJP

Editor's picks OpIndia Staff -
Maharashtra FDA Minister and NCP leader Dr. Rajendra Shingne confirms that he was aware about BJP procuring Remdesivir for state govt

Journalism: The new performance art

Opinions Nupur J Sharma -
With the COVID-19 pandemic, journalists have screamed "Beware of the Ides of March" to anyone who would listen - Barkha Dutt for example.

Recently Popular

Opinions

Understanding the hate factory: How Rohan Joshi and his hateful post against Hindus gives us an insight into the ‘liberal’ mind

T Waraich -
Comedian Rohan Joshi tells Bhakts, "I have nothing but contempt for them and nit a shred of empathy" as he mocks Coronavirus deaths
Read more
News Reports

Maharashtra Remdesivir ruckus: Saket Gokhale brazens his lies by filing complaint against Fadnavis, BJP returns favour. Details

OpIndia Staff -
A complaint has been filed against Saket Gokhale by a BJP member in which the complainant has accused the Congress supporter of lying and waging a war against the state in the midst of a pandemic
Read more
News Reports

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta challenges for free flight tickets to Pakistan but goes into hiding after Twitter user provides it. Read what happened

OpIndia Staff -
Hansal Mehta's flight to Pakistan via Dubai is scheduled for 20th April, 2021. We shall keep you posted if Mehta goes to Pakistan or will he register his name in long list of paper tigers.
Read more
News Reports

Delhi couple abuses cops over masks in viral video, husband blames wife after arrest

OpIndia Staff -
Police have booked and arrested a Delhi couple after the duo misbehaved with the personnel over masks. The video went viral.
Read more
News Reports

250 ventilators sent by central govt lied unutilized in the state of Punjab amid the second wave of coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
250 ventilators sent by the central government to Punjab for use in government hospitals were lying unused till late March.
Read more
Opinions

When ‘comedians’ double up as doctors and believe ‘Bhakts’ deserve the misery as Chinese coronavirus rages

Nirwa Mehta -
You will never see them questioning how many mosques have opened up their gates as medical facilities. Because, everyone likes to keep their heads.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

254,077FansLike
530,786FollowersFollow
24,200SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com