Sunita Kejriwal, the wife of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, has recently been admitted at Max Super Speciality Hospital, Saket, New Delhi. She had tested positive for COVID-19 on April 20.

On April 20, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s wife Sunita tested positive for the deadly coronavirus, following which she isolated herself at home. Kejriwal also claimed to have isolated himself after his wife tested positive, however, days later, he visited an ITBP-run Covid Care Centre when he should have remained in isolation

Kejriwal had a COVID scare last year after being unwell for a while. He went into home isolation after a spasm of fever and throat pain before taking the test which turned out negative.

Delhi is currently in the midst of a rampaging second wave of the coronavirus outbreak, spreading at an alarming rate. Prominent personalities have contracted the virus. On Thursday, the national capital reported 24,235 cases with a positivity rate of 32.82 per cent, and 395 deaths due to coronavirus, the highest since the pandemic began a year ago. This was the eighth day in a row that Delhi has recorded over 300 deaths due to Covid-19.

The city currently has 97,977 active cases.