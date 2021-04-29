Thursday, April 29, 2021
Home News Reports The Wire, Tribune quote IMA's Dr. Navjot Dahiya who called PM Modi a 'super...
Fact-CheckNews Reports
Updated:

The Wire, Tribune quote IMA’s Dr. Navjot Dahiya who called PM Modi a ‘super spreader’, but skip this important point

Dahiya had contested elections from the Shahkot constituency on a PPP ticket. Later, after PPP merged with Congress, he was appointed as a Congress state spokesperson.

OpIndia Staff
Navjot Singh Dahiya is a Congress spokesperson
Navjot Singh Dahiya is a Congress Spokesperson from Punjab (Image: Global Hospital)
1

On April 27, many left-leaning media houses, including The Wire, The Scroll, The Week, and others, quoted Indian Medical Association’s National Vice President Dr. Navjot Singh Dahiya and called PM Modi a ‘super spreader’ of Covid-19. The quote of Dr Dahiya was based on an April 25 interview in the Times of India.

Times of India’s report quoting Dr Dahiya
Tribune’s report quoting Dr Dahiya
Scroll’s report quoting Dr Dahiya
The Wire’s report quoting Dr Dahiya
The Week’s report quoting Dr Dahiya

What did Dr Dahiya say?

In his interview, Dr Dahiya held Prime Minister Narendra Modi responsible for spreading the second wave of Covid-19. He blamed him for organizing big political rallies in poll-bound states and allowing Kumbh Mela in such a difficult situation. He said, “While the medical fraternity is trying hard to make people understand mandatory Covid norms, PM Modi did not hesitate to address the big political rallies tossing all Covid norms in the air.”

He further added that the scarcity of medical oxygen that has become the reason for the death of many patients is because of the delay caused by the Union Government for clearance of installing several projects. “Despite the severity of the health crisis, election rallies and religious congregations like the Kumbh Mela in Haridwar continued, raising questions over the seriousness of Modi-led Union Government to tackle the spread of the deadly virus,” he added.

He also blamed PM Modi for the farmers’ agitation over farm laws and claimed he did not act responsibly. “[He] let the presence of a huge gathering of farmers allowed without solving their issues, causing a serious threat of Covid spread,” Dr. Dahiya said.

The introduction of Dr. Dahiya that everyone missed

While every news agency ran to quote Dr. Dahiya and projected him as a wise doctor serving as Vice President of the Indian Medical Association, no one cared to point out his political affiliation. Dr Navjot Singh Dahiya was a member of the People’s Party of Punjab, founded by Manpreet Singh Badal. Political Kida shared a post on Twitter showing Dr. Dahiya’s association with the Congress party.

He contested elections from Shahkot (Jalandhar) constituency as well. Later, when PPP merged with Congress in 2016. Though Dahiya did not contest the next election from his constituency as Congress fielded Hardev Singh Sharowalia from Shahkot, Dahiya holds the post of a spokesperson at the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) since 2017.

Dahiya’s social media profile boasts his Congress association

We scrolled through his social media profiles on Facebook and found out that he calls himself the spokesperson of PPCC and vice president of IMA.

Screenshot of Dahiya’s Facebook profile

Records suggest that he was elected VP of IMA in December 2020 for one year tenure.

Screenshot from IMA’s website

This is the same period for which the current President, Dr. JA Jayalal, will serve. A few days back, the President also got under scanner on social media platforms for his views on the Covid-19 pandemic as he saw it as an opportunity to convert people to Christianity.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsModi PM, PM Modi photo, Congress party joke
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

50-year old woman came to vote in place of 31-year old woman, BJP’s Kalyan Chaubey says, TMC goons gherao his car

OpIndia Staff -
With final phase of voting concluding in West Bengal today, the results of the high octane elections will be declared on 2nd May, 2021.
News Reports

Tragedy porn amid COVID-19 crisis: Photographs of funeral pyres from India selling for Rs. 23,000 each on stock image sites

OpIndia Staff -
Stock image site Getty Images is hosting dozens of photographs depicting Indian funeral pyres, selling them for up to Rs. 23,000

Loksatta quietly edits its ‘fact-check’ on RSS Swayamsevak’s supreme sacrifice, claims the report was based on an unverified Tweet

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Loksatta had also quoted the original Tweet from where it had picked up the story, that tweet has been deleted by the user now

Media takes false viral story about ‘Muslim hero’ at face value, but resorts to fake claims to prove deceased RSS worker a liar

News Reports T Waraich -
The mainstream media is not only disproportionately signal-boosting 'Muslim hero' stories but also denigrating genuine heroes who happen to be from the RSS to serve a political agenda.

Hinduphobic professor Audrey Truschke found stalking parents of students at Rutgers University who had passed resolution against Hinduphobia

Editor's picks OpIndia Staff -
Voices against Hinduphobia gained prominence in Rutgers University after it defended Hinduphobnic ‘historian’ Audrey Truschke

Fact-checking a dead Sanghi – the reason why Indian media stoops so low

Opinions Rahul Roushan -
Hinduphobia is real, and it has manifested itself when two newspapers decided to discredit the ultimate sacrifice of an 85 years old RSS Swayamsevak.

Recently Popular

News Reports

85-year-old COVID-positive RSS Swayamsevak gave up his bed and life so another person can live

OpIndia Staff -
The 85-year-old swayamsevak's daughter struggled to find a hospital bed for him as his condition got critical, however suggesting that he has lived his life, he gave his bed to a 40 something young man.
Read more
News Reports

Watch: Tripura District Magistrate raids wedding, thrashes guests, beats up Purohit, grabs groom by collar

OpIndia Staff -
In the viral video, the Tripura West DM is seen pulling the groom by his collar, thrashing the priest at a wedding in Agartala.
Read more
News Reports

Loksatta, Indian Express ‘fact-check’ 85-year-old Swayamsevak’s supreme sacrifice amid Covid pandemic, his daughter sets record straight

OpIndia Staff -
After the story went viral on social media, mainstream media seem to have taken it upon themselves to 'fact-check' the grieving family
Read more
News Reports

‘Don’t talk like a bloody villager, I am your bloody DM’: Abusive Tripura DM justifies thrashing guests at wedding, invokes ‘principles of natural justice’

OpIndia Staff -
Tripura West District Magistrate (DM) Dr Shailesh Kumar Yadav came under severe criticism after raiding a wedding.
Read more
News Reports

Registration for COVID-19 vaccination for people above 18 to start from 4 PM on April 28

OpIndia Staff -
India is all set to embark on the fourth phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive starting May 1 and anyone from 18 years and above stand eligible to get the vaccine
Read more
Media

NYPost uses old image to claim people are dying on streets from COVID-19 in India, replaces it with funeral pyre after being called out:...

OpIndia Staff -
Though the misleading image has been replaced, the NY Post is yet to update the title of the article which still reads that people in India are dying on streets due to COVID-19 outbreak
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

254,223FansLike
534,305FollowersFollow
24,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com