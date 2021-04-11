Sunday, April 11, 2021
Home Opinions Mithun Da may be a 'cobra' but it's those in TMC that Mamata needs...
OpinionsPolitics
Updated:

Mithun Da may be a ‘cobra’ but it’s those in TMC that Mamata needs to be concerned about: Why the Clubhouse conversation should worry her

As a premier political strategist, every comment of his, especially made to journalists, would be considered news worthy. Why is it then that he made comments that would impact Mamata Banerjee so adversely?

K Bhattacharjee
Mamata Banerjee, Prashant Kishor
Image Credit: Zee News
189

Mithun Chakraborty, immediately after he joined the BJP, delivered quite a stellar dialogue from the stage. The dialogue roughly translates to ‘I am a Cobra. One bite is enough to turn you into history.’ But for Mamata Banerjee, it’s not Mithun the Cobra that she needs to concern herself with. It’s those within her own party that she needs to really worry about.

Prashant Kishor cast a devastating blow to the West Bengal Chief Minister’s reelection bid on Friday night when he appeared for a conversation with ‘journalists’ regarding the elections. During the discussion, the political strategist delivered one hammer blow after another to the aspirations of Mamata Banerjee seemingly unaware of the implications of his comments.

But that is hard to believe. Unlike the ‘journalists’ who were present, Prashant Kishor is a smart man. One does not rise to the summit of the profession he is in without hard work and genuine ability. It is entirely possible that his abilities are vastly exaggerated or that the success of it majorly depends on the capabilities of the politicians themselves but it has to be admitted that it does require a fair degree of intelligence to succeed as a political strategist.

In his position, Kishor had to be aware that the comments he made would reach wider sections of social media. As a premier political strategist, every comment of his, especially made to journalists, would be considered news worthy. Why is it then that he made comments that would impact Mamata Banerjee so adversely? Kishor all but admitted that the BJP was winning the Assembly Elections with only three phases of voting completed until then.

Not merely that, the political strategist even revealed details of the internal surveys that were conducted, which we now know indicate a BJP victory. Is it really believable that Prashant Kishor was not aware that his comments would become a major talking point in the election cycle? That would reflect remarkable incompetence on his part as a political strategist. Or are his comments attributable to a ‘brain fade’ accelerated by the collective IQ of the Clubhouse room which was well below average? We cannot say for sure but all things considered, his conduct is extremely suspicious.

But Kishor is not the only one whose conduct has been suspect in recent times. Mahua Moitra is an elected representative to the Lok Sabha from the Trinamool Congress who has scored multiple self goals during the election cycle. Again in her case as well, her comments could be attributed to the fact that she is the Sanjay Raut of West Bengal politics. But the fact that Mamata Banerjee has been either unwilling or incapable of reining her in explains the predicament Trinamool Congress finds itself in.

During the height of a polarized political campaign, Mahua Moitra decided it was smart to call Brahmins ‘Chotiwala Rakshasas’ while defending Rohingyas. It beggars belief that it did not once cross her mind that tweeting such a thing was a bad idea before she hit the final ‘tweet’ button on her phone. While Mamata Banerjee is busy chanting the Chandi Paath in her rallies, here we have a Lok Sabha MP proudly hurting Hindu sentiments.

Then we have Madan Mitra, the Trinamool candidate from the Kamarhati Assembly Constituency. Madan Mitra is a meme on the internet and a wilder version of Sanjay Raut. While election campaigns were underway, he appeared on news debates demonstrating precisely why Hindus would be reluctant to vote for him. In a now famous Zee 24 Ghanta debate with BJP MP Arjun Singh, Madan Mitra declared that he intended to move the Court to have the ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogan banned.

All of this is an indication towards the fact that either Mamata Banerjee has lost control of her own party or there is a deliberate attempt to sabotage her leadership within the Trinamool Congress. Of late, she has suffered a series of setbacks with a host of major leaders quitting the party, the most prominent among them being Suvendu Adhikari. The same Adhikari has likely robbed her of Nandigram if the political winds are anything to go by.

Were circumstances within her party deliberately arranged in such a manner that prominent leaders such as Adhikari were sidelined to strengthen the hold of certain leaders? Was Mamata Banerjee deliberately misled about the importance of these leaders within the party? Was the series of resignations a consequence of a power grab that has succeeded? Such questions would continue to plague the incumbent Chief Minister for a long time into the future.

The statements by Kishor during the Clubhouse discussion defy logic. There have been complaints by local Trinamool leaders that Kishor is responsible for the divide within the party. Will her decision to introduce a ‘Bohiragoto’ (outsider) into West Bengal politics, using her own terms here, eventually cost her the Chief Minister’s chair? Would she have been better off without extending a hand of friendship to Kishor?

These are questions that are surely bothering Mamata Banerjee even as we speak. But there could be a lot more than meets the eye. Former Trinamool Rajya Sabha MP Dinesh Trivedi, now a member of the BJP, lashed out at Prashant Kishor and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee following his resignation.

Dinesh Trivedi said, “It’s been a 12 year struggle before we got power. And during the time of this struggle, we formed this party. I was very much the founder and we struggled for those 12 years. I remember we used to struggle for 5000-7000 rupees. And now you have hundreds of crores to give to a consultant. And you say that my party is poor. Those both things don’t gel. The party which you formed with some ideology is now being outsourced. It is virtually being hijacked and the leadership and you yourself and the party have gone somewhere else. So, the soul of the party is not there.”

“If you go by an important person who otherwise runs the party- Mr. Kishor, he had tweeted that BJP will struggle to cross double digits. So at the moment, as per the party, they are actually on the upswing. And I have taken maybe a bold or senseless decision that I have left the party when the party is in the upswing. But God forbid for that party, if they lose and then I left, it would have been opportunism,” he stated further.

The Rajya Sabha MP also specifically expressed his unhappiness for the party being managed by Abhishek Banerjee and Prashant Kishor. Under such circumstances, Mamata Banerjee could come to rue the fact that she lost control of the party while serving as the Chief Minister of West Bengal and did not take remedial measures to rectify her mistakes. And now, it is far too late.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsPrashant Bhushan clubhouse
K Bhattacharjee
Black Coffee Enthusiast. Post Graduate in Psychology. Bengali.

Related Articles

Trending now

Opinions

Why Mamata Banerjee should take entire moral responsibility for the violence in Cooch Behar

Abhishek Banerjee -
The way the Bengal election has unfolded, Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee clearly feels like she is in a corner
Opinions

Lockdowns, ‘Covidiots’ and ‘Responsible’ Citizens

Rajan Laad -
We know of the recent surge in COVID cases all over India, but the simultaneous surge in ‘responsible’ citizens appalled by the irresponsibility of ‘Covidiots’

Shambhu priest death case: Protestor dead in police action, shops on temple land to remain sealed and finally Rajasthan govt agreeing to order probe

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
A probe has been initiated by Rajasthan government after 10-day agitation led by BJP leader Kirodi Lal Meena

Hindu activists in Kerala object to Muslim League flags outside Temple, stop movie shoot, arrested: Read details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
One of the scenes showed a girl dressed in traditional Hindu attire exiting the temple and being attracted to a man of a different religion (Islam).

Rahul Gandhi decides to campaign in West Bengal, but in one constituency, only hours before ‘silence period’ kicks in: How it might impact Congress

Politics OpIndia Staff -
Congress Scion Rahul Gandhi will be visiting West Bengal on April 14 in the hopes to turn around his party's political fortunes.

Farmer Protest supporters demand release of multiple-murder accused Jagtar Singh Johal, use a special ‘Toolkit’ to ‘#FreeJaggiNow’

News Reports Anurag -
Supporters of Jagtar Singh Johal are using Farmers Protests for their own agenda demanding release of the multiple murder accused

Recently Popular

World

USA: Police officers show up at Twitter user’s home for criticising Congresswoman AOC on social media, her spokesperson denies involvement

OpIndia Staff -
Two policemen visited the home of an American citizen for tweeting against Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC).
Read more
News Reports

Maharashtra Congress leader slams Aaditya Thackeray for clearing Rs 3,693 crores to renovate bungalows of Shiv Sena corporators

OpIndia Staff -
Janardan Chandurkar requested governor to intervene after Aaditya Thackeray allotted Rs3,693 crores to Shiv Sena corporators
Read more
Media

Watch: Arnab Goswami’s special message for Barkha Dutt after Sachin Vaze lands in Taloja Jail

OpIndia Staff -
Without explicitly naming Barkha Dutt, Arnab Goswami slammed the journalist for celebrating his unlawful arrest.
Read more
Politics

Prashant Kishor says internal survey shows BJP win, hails PM Modi, admits TMC’s Muslim appeasement politics: Here is everything he said on Clubhouse

OpIndia Staff -
"Major problem that we have to accept is that there have been efforts for the last 20 years to appease the minorities," said Prashant Kishor
Read more
News Reports

Lutyens journalist speaking ‘truth to the power’ by discussing Mamata Banerjee’s toilet routine

OpIndia Staff -
An embarrassed Prashant Kishor jokingly asked the Lutyens journalist, "Am I expected to answer this also?"
Read more
Media

Massive win for Arnab Goswami as Mumbai Police terminates all chapter proceedings against Republic media network: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Republic TV has announced that all chapter proceedings initiated by the Mumbai Police have bow been terminated.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

254,077FansLike
528,525FollowersFollow
24,200SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com