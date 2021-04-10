Republic TV has announced that all chapter proceedings against the media house initiated by the Mumbai Police have bow been terminated. Chapter proceedings are preventive in nature and taken when the police suspects that an individual or entity is likely to incite trouble and create nuisance.

Republic TV announced on social media, “Republic media network is happy to share that all chapter proceedings against the republic media network’s editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami that were initiated by the Mumbai Police now stand completely and entirely terminated. The termination of the chapter proceedings today is just more proof of what was always the truth. Today’s legal development defeats with firm finality the forces that were behind the massive conspiracy against India’s most loved news brand.”

Republic TV statement

“Not only do all the chapter proceedings initiated against Arnab Goswami now stand closed, but also with it today comes to a close the relentless campaign of calumny that was initiated to target one nationalistic news network that speaks truth to power. This latest legal development comes amidst a series of victories for the unstoppable truth and Republic media network. Recently, the enforcement directorate’s provisional attachment order proved that all the bogus claims and concocted allegations against republic were false, malicious and fictitious,” the statement added.

Republic stated further, “The real culprits, the conspirators and the nexus that tried to implicate republic media network and its members stand wholly and entirely defeated today. The win today has vindicated Arnab Goswami’s legacy of speaking the unimpeachable truth, putting the people first and always, putting nation first.”

To their supporters, the media network said, “Thank you, from the bottom of our hearts. Your support has been overwhelming and we have together fearlessly fought for the triumph of the truth. As the mountain of lies comes crashing & the vicious campaign crumbles to dust, it is clear the truth takes instructions from no one.”

The Mumbai Police had targeted Republic TV over the TRP scam with very little evidence. It became clear that it was part of the Mumbai Police’s agenda against Arnab Goswami for his staunch criticism of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra over the channel’s coverage of the Sushant Singh Rajput death case investigation and the Palghar mob lynching of Sadhus.