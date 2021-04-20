On Monday (April 19), Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani was slammed by netizens for ‘deliberately’ occupying a hospital bed and denying hospice care for other Coronavirus infected patients. Mevani, who represents the Vadgam constituency in the Gujarat Vidhan Sabha, had informed on Friday that he had tested positive for Coronavirus.

In a tweet on Monday, the Gujarat politician alleged that the state has been drowning under the pile of dead bodies. “Co-ordinating relief efforts for people of my constituency Vadgam who are struggling with Gujarat’s pathetic healthcare. Entire State is drowning under the pile of dead bodies. To be honest, I do feel helpless. Can’t wait for my discharge so I can be with my people in Vadgam,” he tweeted.

Netizens slam Jignesh Mevani for occupying a hospital bed

His tweet however did not go down well with netizens. They pointed out his doublespeak about the supposed worsening condition of Coronavirus treatment in Gujarat while he was being treated at a luxurious private hospital.A Twitter user (@bharatendu2206) wrote, “Sitting in the comfort’ of a hospital ridiculing the healthcare system and managing the constituency from his mobile phone, wah kya bat hai (wow).”

Sitting in the comfort’ of a hospital ridiculing the healthcare system and managing the constituency from his mobile phone, wah kya bat hai https://t.co/WoAhSF9THC — चौकीदार for 2024 (@bhartendu2206) April 20, 2021

One Bhavesh Lodha tweeted, “Khud VIP bed rok ke betha he aur dusre ko gyaan de raha he (You are occupying a VIP bed and patronising others about the healthcare system).”

Khud VIP bed rok ke betha he aur dusre ko gyaan de raha he… https://t.co/HMgbRZiXZD — Bhavesh Lodha (@bhav2406) April 20, 2021

Another user (@ugwande2) pointed out that it was because of people such as Jignesh Mevani that helpless people are unable to secure a hospital bed for the treatment of Coronavirus infection.

One Abhi Patel accused Jignesh Mevani of looking fit and fine but still occupying a hospital bed. He said, “Nice photo op..btw..you looks absolutely fine..why not give your bed to other??”

Nice photo op..btw..you looks absolutely fine..why not give your bed to other?? — Abhi Patel (@AbhiP_09) April 19, 2021

Jignesh Mevani has been critical of Gujarat Healthcare system

He had previously taken potshots at the ‘glorious vibrant Gujarat model’, prior to being infected with the Wuhan Coronavirus.

Earlier, he had vowed to help the people of Gujarat with emergency requirements. In a tweet on April 16, he wrote, “While I recover from Coronavirus, I will try my best to help people in Gujarat with the co-ordination of emergency requirement, whatever is possible, or even with simple RT to give wider reach. Please tag me in any requirement. I will try my best to make whatever is available.”

While several netizens have suggested that Jignesh Mevani has been undergoing treatment at the KD Super Speciality hospital in Ahmedabad in Gujarat, Opindia could not independently verify the claims.