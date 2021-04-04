Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was slammed on Sunday for wishing only people of poll-bound Wayanad and Kerala on Easter. Priyanka is the sister of Wayanad MP and senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and daughter of Congress President Sonia Gandhi.

Smt. @Priyankagandhi's Easter message to the people of Wayanad & Kerala. pic.twitter.com/MxfStr8YnC — Congress (@INCIndia) April 4, 2021

In a video message shared by Congress’ Twitter account, Priyanka expressed her inability to attend the Easter celebrations in Wayanad in person along with her brother. However, her message for Easter was addressed only to the people of Wayanad and Kerala. Kerala goes to polls for state assembly elections on 6th April, 2021.

Soon she was questioned by netizens on why she has extended greetings for Easter only to people of Kerala. Christians live across India and this wishes only for people of one state irked netizens.

Why only Wayanad… sirf wahi Christian hai kya bharat me ??? — Sufiyan 🇮🇳 (@Iamsufishaikh) April 4, 2021

Massage only to the people of vaynad and kerala, but why not people of rest of the india? — Dr. Shailesh K. Dwivedi (@DrShaileshKDwi1) April 4, 2021

और बाकी भारत को विश नहीं करेगी — Dinesh (@dineshKumaragar) April 4, 2021

Ahead of 2019 general elections, fearing defeat from the ‘family seat’ of Amethi against BJP’s Smriti Irani, Rahul Gandhi chose to fight from a second ‘safe seat’ Wayanad, Kerala. Hindus are in a minority in Wayanad where Muslims form about 56% of the population.