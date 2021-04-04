Sunday, April 4, 2021
Congress’ Priyanka Gandhi Vadra slammed for wishing only people of Wayanad and Kerala on Easter

Ahead of 2019 general elections, fearing defeat from the 'family seat' of Amethi against BJP's Smriti Irani, Rahul Gandhi chose to fight from a second 'safe seat' Wayanad, Kerala. Hindus are in a minority in Wayanad where Muslims form about 56% of the population.

Priyanka Gandhi and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was slammed on Sunday for wishing only people of poll-bound Wayanad and Kerala on Easter. Priyanka is the sister of Wayanad MP and senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and daughter of Congress President Sonia Gandhi.

In a video message shared by Congress’ Twitter account, Priyanka expressed her inability to attend the Easter celebrations in Wayanad in person along with her brother. However, her message for Easter was addressed only to the people of Wayanad and Kerala. Kerala goes to polls for state assembly elections on 6th April, 2021.

Soon she was questioned by netizens on why she has extended greetings for Easter only to people of Kerala. Christians live across India and this wishes only for people of one state irked netizens.

Are Christians only in Wayanad, netizens questioned.

What about rest of India, some asked.

Wont you wish rest of the India, netizen asked.

