Sunday, April 25, 2021
Rajasthan Health Minister faces flak for meeting Salman Khan’s bodyguard while state is under curfew for COVID, people ask what was so urgent

Netizens also demanded the resignation of the health minister as they felt that Congress leader wanted to make his meeting with Salman Khan's bodyguard as a news even as the state grapples with oxygen and medicine crisis.

Congress leader and Rajasthan health minister meets Salman Khan's bodyguard, Shera
Rajasthan Health Minister Dr Raghu Sharma came under fire on Twitter for sharing a picture of him socialising with Salman Khan’s bodyguard amid the raging coronavirus pandemic in the country.

On Saturday, Congress leader Dr Raghu Sharma took to Twitter to share that Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s bodyguard Shera, alias Gurmeet Singh Jolly, paid him a visit at his resident. In the picture shared, one can notice the Congress leader was not wearing a mask.

Soon, netizens questioned Shera’s presence and meeting with the Health Minister of state, especially when the state is under virtual lockdown and only essential services are allowed. Yet, a bodyguard of a Bollywood A-lister could travel to the state to meet the health minister.

Netizens questioned what was the urgency of meeting Shera when as health minister his priority should be arranging for oxygen, medicines as the state faces crisis amid the raging coronavirus pandemic.

Many also resorted to sarcasm to put their point across on the health minister’s meeting with a Bollywood actor’s bodyguard and even flaunting the same on social media.

Netizens also demanded the resignation of the health minister as they felt that Congress leader wanted to make his meeting with Salman Khan’s bodyguard as a news even as the state grapples with oxygen and medicine crisis.

Some wondered if the meet with Salman Khan’s bodyguard had anything to do with the appeals hearing in blackbuck poaching case.

Salman Khan is accused to have killed two blackbucks during the shooting of ‘Hum Saath Saath Hai’ in 1998 in Jodhpur.

Amid the rising coronavirus cases, Rajasthan has implemented strict lockdown, severely restricting movement even of essential commodities and services. On Saturday, Rajasthan recorded 15,355 new coronavirus cases against 4,959 recoveries. The total number of active coronavirus cases in the state currently stand at 1,27,616.

