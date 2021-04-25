Rajasthan Health Minister Dr Raghu Sharma came under fire on Twitter for sharing a picture of him socialising with Salman Khan’s bodyguard amid the raging coronavirus pandemic in the country.

On Saturday, Congress leader Dr Raghu Sharma took to Twitter to share that Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s bodyguard Shera, alias Gurmeet Singh Jolly, paid him a visit at his resident. In the picture shared, one can notice the Congress leader was not wearing a mask.

Soon, netizens questioned Shera’s presence and meeting with the Health Minister of state, especially when the state is under virtual lockdown and only essential services are allowed. Yet, a bodyguard of a Bollywood A-lister could travel to the state to meet the health minister.

Netizens questioned what was the urgency of meeting Shera when as health minister his priority should be arranging for oxygen, medicines as the state faces crisis amid the raging coronavirus pandemic.

How ridiculous it is. Shera have met you is much important for you than oxygen, medicines,ventilators and health system in Rajasthan.क्या राजस्थान के लिए आपका दायित्व शेरा से मिलना है इस समय. लोगो की उम्मीदों पर खरे उतरिये or health system ko मजबूत कीजिए — Vishal Sharma (@Vishal280898) April 24, 2021

राहत की बड़ी खबर :

बढ़ते कोरोना व ऑक्सीजन की कमी के लिये चिंतित

राजस्थान के स्वास्थ्य मंत्री जी ने सलमान खान के बॉडी गार्ड शेरा से की आपातकालीन मिटिंग ! — Ram (@Ram64443480) April 24, 2021

महामारी के इस दौर में जब प्रदेश का आम आदमी अपनी जान बचाने के लिए संघर्ष कर रहा हो,

तब ऐसी मुलाकातों का दुर्लभतम संयोग कई 100 सालों में एक आध बार ही बनता है।। — 𝗥𝗮𝗺𝗲𝘀𝗵𝘄𝗮𝗿 𝗖𝗵𝗵𝗮𝗯𝗮 𝗠𝗲𝗿𝘁𝗮 (@ChhabaRameshwar) April 24, 2021

Many also resorted to sarcasm to put their point across on the health minister’s meeting with a Bollywood actor’s bodyguard and even flaunting the same on social media.

Netizens also demanded the resignation of the health minister as they felt that Congress leader wanted to make his meeting with Salman Khan’s bodyguard as a news even as the state grapples with oxygen and medicine crisis.

राजस्थान सतर्क इसीलिए नहीं है क्यूँकि आप जैसे मंत्री सलमान खान के बॉडीगार्ड से मिलकर भी चाहते हो कि न्यूज़ बने और ऑक्सिजन की कमी से, चिकित्सा सेवाओं की कमी से, आप और आपकी सरकार की लापरवाही से जनता मर रही है तो कोई बात भी ना करे….चिकित्सा मंत्री को बर्खास्त करो @ashokgehlot51 — SikarSandesh (@SikarSandesh) April 24, 2021

Some wondered if the meet with Salman Khan’s bodyguard had anything to do with the appeals hearing in blackbuck poaching case.

Batao bc kya hi aukaat hai ki Salman ke bodyguard se milna pad raha hai. — Sarkari Tweeter (@SarkariTweeter) April 25, 2021

Salman Khan is accused to have killed two blackbucks during the shooting of ‘Hum Saath Saath Hai’ in 1998 in Jodhpur.

Amid the rising coronavirus cases, Rajasthan has implemented strict lockdown, severely restricting movement even of essential commodities and services. On Saturday, Rajasthan recorded 15,355 new coronavirus cases against 4,959 recoveries. The total number of active coronavirus cases in the state currently stand at 1,27,616.