Monday, April 26, 2021
Home Politics Low IQ supporters proudly display their low IQ while attacking OpIndia: Here's how
MediaNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Low IQ supporters proudly display their low IQ while attacking OpIndia: Here’s how

While the exact cause that drives Congress supporters to act brainless is difficult to determine, many people claim that Congress supporters deliberately portray themselves as stupid so that their supreme leaders, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, can appear relatively more intelligent.

OpIndia Staff
Congress supporters display their low iq while attacking opIndia
Nikhil Alva and Saket Gokhale
3

Perhaps the biggest bane afflicting the Congress party is not the leadership crisis in its ranks but a raft of low-IQ sycophant supporters that form a loyal support base of the party. To a great extent, these half-witted supporters, and their leaders who complement them with their equally low-IQ, are the reason why Congress has been reduced to an inconsequential political party from once being a force to reckon with.

Recently, one such low-IQ Congress supporter who goes by the name Nikhil J Alwa, who was accused of sexual harassment and reportedly takes care of Rahul Gandhi’s Twitter handle, took to Twitter to mount an attack against OpIndia. However, in doing so, he exposed his own stupidity and embarrassed himself.

In a Twitter post, Alwa sounded a fake news alert while sharing a picture of a Whatsapp forward that contained a link to a News18 article talking about India’s management of the COVID crisis. Beneath the link, another message read that the article is written by one ‘Abhijit Banerjee’ from IISC. Alwa shared another picture in his tweet, which carried the details of author Abhishek Banerjee who had authored the article in question, who is also an OpIndia author.

Based on Whatsapp forward, Alva foolishly sounded fake news alert, alleging that the article was not written by Abhijit Banerjee but by Abhishek Banerjee.

“Fake News Alert! An article purportedly written by Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee, twisting data to show India is managing the Covid crisis well, is written by PooP India columnist, Abhishek Banerjee & NOT the Nobel Prize-winning economist. BJP IT Cell working overtime,” he tweeted.

Source: Twitter

The WhatsApp messaged shared by Nikhil Alva actually had an article written by Abhishek Banerjee, an author who also writes at OpIndia.com, however, the accompanying message read that it was an article by Abhijit Banerjee. Alva, being a Congress supporter, which essentially means being weak in comprehension skills, shared that forward with a snapshot of Abhishek Banerjee’s OpIndia author profile claiming that the News18 article was ‘purportedly written by Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee’.

Instead of correcting the misguided person on Whatsapp who might have mistaken Abhishek for Abhijit, Alva took to Twitter to accuse OpIndia of publishing fake news. Even incorrect Whatsapp forwards by private individuals are now being attributed to OpIndia. This is yet another instance that illustrates how logic and rationality continues to elude Congress supporters.

When Saket Gokhale, whose IQ is probably lower than the freezing point of water, saw Alva giving him a tough competition for the title of being the most foolish Congress supporter, he took his stupidity quotient several notches higher by blindly attacking OpIndia without bothering to check if Alva’s claims add up.

“OpIndia is now down to writing fake bylines of Nobel Laureates claiming it as “satire”,” the Congress supporter tweeted.

Source: Twitter

First things first, the News18 article was not a satire, as claimed by Gokhale in his tweet. And neither was the article attributed to Nobel Laureate Abhijit Banerjee. The byline mentions Abhishek Banerjee as the author unless Congress supporters think Abhishek Banerjee and Abhijit Banerjee are the same, which they are entitled to feel because being associated with Congress can obviously have a deleterious impact on one’s neurological senses.

Being intellectually challenged as they are, Congress supporters fail to fathom that OpIndia could not be held responsible if some random person on Whatsapp referred to Abhishek Banerjee as Abhijit Banerjee. Given their low IQ, one cannot rule out the possibility that for Congress supporters, anyone who suffixes Banerjee after his name is impersonating Nobel Laureate, Abhijit Banerjee.

While the exact cause that drives Congress supporters to act brainless is difficult to determine, many people claim that Congress supporters deliberately portray themselves as stupid so that their supreme leaders, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, can appear relatively more intelligent.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Editor's picks

Vaccinating billions needs a robust global supply chain of raw materials. Read how a US embargo creates multi-fold problems

Anurag -
Over 9,000 materials from 300 suppliers from 30 nations are sourced by vaccine manufacturers to manufacture vaccines.
News Reports

TN govt allows Sterlite Copper to open Thoothukudi plant for four months to produce only medical oxygen

OpIndia Staff -
The decision was taken following an all-party meet chaired by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami at the secretariat in Chennai on Monday.

Coronavirus: Australian cricketer Pat Cummins donates to PM CARES Fund for oxygen supplies, urges other cricketers to do same

Cricket OpIndia Staff -
Pat Cummins donated AUD 50,000 which amounts to little over INR 29 lakhs

Joy, then embarrassment: Why Indian liberal class is so fond of US politicians and how their uncritical adoration led to massive loss of face

Media K Bhattacharjee -
Indian liberals hailed the election of US President Joe Biden to the White House as the second coming of Jesus Christ.

Delhi-NYC flights charging Rs 7.2 lakhs for an economy ticket? Chidambaram’s misleading claim

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
“A Delhi-New York economy class, one-way ticket costs 7.2 lakh”, wrote Chidambaram on Twitter.

Congress bats for those criminally hoarding oxygen amidst COVID-19 pandemic just to spite Yogi Adityanath: Here is how

Politics OpIndia Staff -
Today, Congress took to Twitter to target Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and endorsed black-marketing in the process

Recently Popular

Government and Policy

Arvind Kejriwal set up only 1 out of 8 oxygen plants for which Modi govt sanctioned funds through PM CARES in December 2020: Details

OpIndia Staff -
The Delhi HC slammed both the Delhi government and the central government due to the oxygen crisis in the National Capital.
Read more
News Reports

Arvind Kejriwal spent Rs 150 crore on ads in the first 3 months of 2021, RTI reveals

OpIndia Staff -
The AAP government spent an average of Rs 1.67 crore daily on ads and publicity amid the second wave of coronavirus.
Read more
News Reports

Fact-Check: Does Kejriwal’s ad now appear on PornHub? Netizens declare it ‘shocking if true!’

Anurag -
A screenshot of Kejriwal's ad playing on Pornhub is making rounds on Twitter. However, our investigation showed it was fake.
Read more
Media

Purported letter by Times Now employees accuses channel of going soft on Kejriwal due to ads, channel rubbishes letter as malicious

OpIndia Staff -
Employees at Times Now have written to Times Group MD Vineet Jain to register their anguish about the coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic in Delhi.
Read more
Social Media

From calling COVID pandemic a hoax to sharing unrelated image of burning pyres to panic mongering: Here are some tweets Govt of India got...

OpIndia Staff -
Government of India on Saturday asked Twitter to remove such problematic posts from its platform, lest it lead to a dangerous situation.
Read more
Opinions

What does an Indian liberal do with the money they get for writing tragedy porn?

Abhishek Banerjee -
How many European parliaments are discussing how to help India during the Covid-19 crisis like they supposedly did for “farmers” of Punjab?
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

254,139FansLike
533,240FollowersFollow
24,200SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com