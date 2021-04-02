A major confrontation between Russia and Ukraine is feared with reports of a military build-up in the eastern region of Ukraine. Reports are now coming in of shooting sounds being heard in the Kuibyshevsky district of Donetsk.

Journalist Ali Özkök shared videos of the same on Twitter. We cannot confirm the veracity of the videos being shared but such videos are circulating widely on social media.

Kuibyshevsky district of Donetsk today: Shooting sounds are heard.#Donbass pic.twitter.com/eQqcDKpqTf — Ali Özkök (@Ozkok_A) April 2, 2021

He further said that explosions and large-caliber small arms are heard.

The intensity of fire on the outskirts of Donetsk has increased markedly.



Explosions and large-caliber small arms are heard. pic.twitter.com/SzBXeDHjjF — Ali Özkök (@Ozkok_A) April 2, 2021

Other videos are also circulating on social media where the sounds of shelling is audible.

The intensity of fire on the outskirts of Donetsk has increased markedly.



Explosions and large-caliber small arms are heard. pic.twitter.com/SzBXeDHjjF — Ali Özkök (@Ozkok_A) April 2, 2021

Meanwhile, Russia has warned that any NATO deployment in Ukraine would increase tensions and Moscow will be forced to take appropriate measures in response to the same. On Thursday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that efforts to initiate a new conflict in Eastern Ukraine would destroy the country.

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin has “condemned recent escalations of Russian aggressive and provocative actions in eastern Ukraine.” Russia, however, maintains that its troop deployment in the region is to ensure its own security and not directed against anyone.

Earlier, it was reported that 4 Ukrainian soldiers had died on the 26th of March following shelling by Russia backed Ukrainian rebels.