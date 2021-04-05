Monday, April 5, 2021
Home News Reports Yogi Adityanath takes the Coronavirus vaccine, here is how UP is faring as compared...
Government and PolicyNews Reports
Updated:

Yogi Adityanath takes the Coronavirus vaccine, here is how UP is faring as compared to Maharashtra

"I thank PM & Union Health Ministry for making the vaccine available free of cost. I also thank the scientists of the country. The vaccine is completely safe. We all should take it when our turn comes."

OpIndia Staff
Yogi Adityanath gets vaccinated, UP fares over Maharashtra in fighting pandemic
Yogi Adityanath (Photo Credits: New Indian Express)
0

On Monday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath received the first dose of the Coronavirus vaccine at the Civil Hospital in Lucknow. He said, “I thank PM & Union Health Ministry for making the vaccine available free of cost. I also thank the scientists of the country. The vaccine is completely safe. We all should take it when our turn comes.”

Yogi Adityanath also appealed to the people to adhere to the Coronavirus guidelines, even after taking the vaccine. “I appeal to the people to take all precautions even after taking the vaccine. The new COVID wave is the result of our complacency in observing COVID appropriate behaviour,” he remarked.

How UP government is fighting the Coronavirus pandemic?

On Sunday, the state of Uttar Pradesh reported 4,164 new cases and 31 additional fatalities. The total death toll in UP has now reached 8,881. While the total number of active cases stand at 19,738, a whopping 6, 01,440 Coronavirus patients have recovered from the infection.

In light of the rising cases, the state government had announced the closure of government and private schools for students studying in Classes 1-8 until April 11. The Yogi government has instructed schools to strictly adhere to the Coronavirus protocols for other classes. The Chief Minister has directed officials to increase the number of tests conducted each day.

In a recent order, Chief Secretary Rajendra Kumar Tiwari informed that a 25-metre containment zone, covering 20 houses, would be set up if one Coronavirus case is established. He added that about 60 houses will fall under a 50-metre containment zone if more than one Coronavirus case is detected. Tiwari emphasised that an area will be demarcated as a containment zone for 14 days from the date of collection of samples from the last Coronavirus positive patient.

Maha government orders strict restrictions

On Sunday, Maharashtra reported 29,344 new cases of Coronavirus on Sunday, thereby taking the total number of active cases to 4,31,896. There were 222 fatalities such yesterday and 55, 878 deaths overall.

The Uddhav Thackeray government had ordered the imposition of lockdown in Maharashtra from 8 pm onwards on Monday. In a notification, the state government said that all shops, with the exception of essential services, will remain closed till April end. People can buy non-essential items only on Monday. Restaurants are only allowed takeaways and home delivery will be limited to the day time.

While board exams will be conducted, all schools/college/private tuition classes will remain closed. Moreover, government offices will operate under 50% capacity. “Government and semi-government offices will run with 50% capacity while private offices will have to go for ‘work from home,” the notification readd. All religious, social-political gatherings have also been stopped in the State. The move is expected to cause severe monetary loss for salons, beauty parlours, malls and restaurants.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsYogi Adityanath vaccine, UP CM vaccines, Maharashtra lockdowns
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Islamists extent support to AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan who called for beheading for Yati Narasinghanand, call him ‘tiger of Delhi’

OpIndia Staff -
On 3rd April 2021, AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan called for the beheading of Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati in a tweet.
Editor's picks

‘Mamata Banerjee has understood that she will face defeat, sought help from Sonia Gandhi’, claims Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

OpIndia Staff -
"Mamata Banerjee has understood that she will face defeat", claimed West Bengal Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

‘Will repeat what happened to Nikita’: Haryana Police arrest Hamza, Parvez and Shahid for molesting, attempted kidnapping and death threats to minor

Crime OpIndia Staff -
Hamza, Parvez and Shahid threatened to repeat what happened to Nikita Tomar while attempting to kidnap a minor in Haryana

Sikh youths lured by Gurpatwant Singh Pannu’s promise of $2500 now languish in jail, families curse the SFJ leader: Know all about the case

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The families of the youth were cursing Gurpatwant Singh Pannu for leading the Sikh youth astray, Chahal revealed.

Naxals kill CRPF soldiers, but Rahul Gandhi forgets to pull up Congress govt in Chhattisgarh for the left-wing terrorism

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Gandhi did not mention left wing terrorism in his tweet for Jawans died in Naxal attack in Chhattisgarh on 3rd April

Temple cleaning drive: A nationwide initiative of Kapil Mishra’s Hindu Ecosystem

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Kapil Mishra said that the members of Hindu Ecosystem will go to a temple every month and provide 'seva' in form of cleaning, maintenance or whatever services temple administration required.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Temple cleaning drive: A nationwide initiative of Kapil Mishra’s Hindu Ecosystem

OpIndia Staff -
Kapil Mishra said that the members of Hindu Ecosystem will go to a temple every month and provide 'seva' in form of cleaning, maintenance or whatever services temple administration required.
Read more
Media

Rajdeep Sardesai receives multiple awards for ‘best journalism’ after he was kicked off air for sharing fake news

OpIndia Staff -
Propagandist-in-Chief Rajdeep Sardesai received multiple awards at the ENBA Awards on Saturday.
Read more
WTF News

Iraq: Baby born with three penises, creates history

OpIndia Staff -
In 2015, a baby born in Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh, had three penises, of which two had erectile tissue. His anus was also absent.
Read more
News Reports

From planning a “fake encounter” to mysterious bank withdrawals and hawala: Latest in Sachin Vaze saga

OpIndia Staff -
The woman who frequented Vaze during his stay at Trident, revealed that she sent a 'share' of money recovered from raids to Gulf countries through hawala
Read more
Politics

Twitter allows death threat by AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan to remain on its platform despite numerous calls to remove it: Details

OpIndia Staff -
AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan called for the beheading of Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati in a tweet on Saturday morning.
Read more
World

Here’s why despite Indian media’s best efforts, Kamala Harris will never be as popular among Indians as Tulsi Gabbard

K Bhattacharjee -
Tulsi Gabbard is largely credited for putting an end to the presidential bid of Vice President Kamala Harris.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

254,077FansLike
527,394FollowersFollow
24,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com