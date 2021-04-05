On Monday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath received the first dose of the Coronavirus vaccine at the Civil Hospital in Lucknow. He said, “I thank PM & Union Health Ministry for making the vaccine available free of cost. I also thank the scientists of the country. The vaccine is completely safe. We all should take it when our turn comes.”

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at Civil Hospital, Lucknow pic.twitter.com/8HN7v7NHuD — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 5, 2021

Yogi Adityanath also appealed to the people to adhere to the Coronavirus guidelines, even after taking the vaccine. “I appeal to the people to take all precautions even after taking the vaccine. The new COVID wave is the result of our complacency in observing COVID appropriate behaviour,” he remarked.

I appeal to the people to take all precautions even after taking the vaccine. The new COVID wave is the result of our complacency in observing COVID appropriate behaviour: UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath pic.twitter.com/LyuBF6Kqfo — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 5, 2021

How UP government is fighting the Coronavirus pandemic?

On Sunday, the state of Uttar Pradesh reported 4,164 new cases and 31 additional fatalities. The total death toll in UP has now reached 8,881. While the total number of active cases stand at 19,738, a whopping 6, 01,440 Coronavirus patients have recovered from the infection.

In light of the rising cases, the state government had announced the closure of government and private schools for students studying in Classes 1-8 until April 11. The Yogi government has instructed schools to strictly adhere to the Coronavirus protocols for other classes. The Chief Minister has directed officials to increase the number of tests conducted each day.

In a recent order, Chief Secretary Rajendra Kumar Tiwari informed that a 25-metre containment zone, covering 20 houses, would be set up if one Coronavirus case is established. He added that about 60 houses will fall under a 50-metre containment zone if more than one Coronavirus case is detected. Tiwari emphasised that an area will be demarcated as a containment zone for 14 days from the date of collection of samples from the last Coronavirus positive patient.

Maha government orders strict restrictions

On Sunday, Maharashtra reported 29,344 new cases of Coronavirus on Sunday, thereby taking the total number of active cases to 4,31,896. There were 222 fatalities such yesterday and 55, 878 deaths overall.

The Uddhav Thackeray government had ordered the imposition of lockdown in Maharashtra from 8 pm onwards on Monday. In a notification, the state government said that all shops, with the exception of essential services, will remain closed till April end. People can buy non-essential items only on Monday. Restaurants are only allowed takeaways and home delivery will be limited to the day time.

While board exams will be conducted, all schools/college/private tuition classes will remain closed. Moreover, government offices will operate under 50% capacity. “Government and semi-government offices will run with 50% capacity while private offices will have to go for ‘work from home,” the notification readd. All religious, social-political gatherings have also been stopped in the State. The move is expected to cause severe monetary loss for salons, beauty parlours, malls and restaurants.