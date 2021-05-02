The Police in Firozabad, Uttar Pradesh were forced to lathi charge polling agents during the counting of votes in the Panchayat Elections that are underway. Visuals show the Police struggling to control the massive gathering and ensuring social distancing amidst the rising cases of Covid-19.

#WATCH | Counting agents queue up outside a polling centre in Firozabad. Counting for #UPPanchayatElection2021 is undeway. Visuals from this morning. pic.twitter.com/VQVU7PrlX7 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 2, 2021

Voting for the Panchayat Elections in Uttar Pradesh ended on Thursday. The polling was held over 4 phases for the 8.69 lakh posts in the state. Gram panchayat, gram pradhan, block panchayat and zila panchayat seats went to the polls.

There are chaotic scenes at other places as well including Mainpuri, Ghiror and Kishani. The counting began later than the proposed time in many places, as per reports.

The elections have been marred by the specter of Covid-19. Around 135 teachers involved in the Panchayat Elections have reportedly lost their lives. The Allahabad High Court sent a notice to the Uttar Pradesh Government over the same after it had earlier mandated that the polls be concluded by April 30.