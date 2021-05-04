Tuesday, May 4, 2021
Home News Reports ISIS-inspired bomber who detonated pipe bomb in crowded New York subway tunnel sentenced to...
CrimeNews ReportsWorld
Updated:

ISIS-inspired bomber who detonated pipe bomb in crowded New York subway tunnel sentenced to life in prison

“This was a calculated, premeditated decision to kill as many people as you could,” the judge, Richard J. Sullivan, said, “all in the name of an organization that is dedicated to spreading terror.”

OpIndia Staff
Akayed Ullah, convicted in NYC Port Authority subway terminal bombing case sentenced
Convict Akayed Ullah (L), NYC Subway terminal (R), images via NY Post and Al Jazeera
1

Akayed Ullah, a Bangladeshi immigrant who detonated a pipe bomb in 2017 in the name of ISIS, has now been sentenced to life in prison. Ullah had only managed to seriously injure himself and injure some other people in his bombing attempt, in what was called nothing short of a miracle at the time. On April 22, Ullah was sentenced to life imprisonment by a federal judge who rejected his request for mercy.

“This was a calculated, premeditated decision to kill as many people as you could,” the judge, Richard J. Sullivan, said, “all in the name of an organization that is dedicated to spreading terror.”

The fact that Mr. Ullah had failed to execute his plan did not make him any less culpable or his intent less sinister, the judge said. “This is about as serious a crime as there is,” Judge Sullivan added.

One of the bomber’s victims, David Wall, also wrote letters to the judge about his persisting anxiety problems because of the bomb blast.

“At times, I leave the subway system abruptly because my heart is racing and I just can’t breathe,” he wrote. “Never am I relaxed on mass transit anymore. My eyes constantly rove around my fellow passengers looking for a person carrying a bomb.”

Ullah was convicted of his charges in 2018 which included using a weapon of mass destruction, bombing a public transportation system, and providing material support to a foreign terrorist organization, ISIS. The bombing was the first attempted suicide attack in New York City since 9/11.

“Ullah’s motive was clear and unambiguous: a deeply held ideological hatred for America,” said Audrey Strauss, the U.S. attorney in Manhattan.

According to a letter Strauss sent to the judge, Ullah was deeply radicalized, chillingly warning his correctional officer just two weeks after his failed bombing, “You started this war, we will finish it. More is coming, you’ll see.”

After the attack, law enforcement had searched Ullah’s apartment pursuant to a search warrant.  Agents recovered, among other things, Ullah’s passport, which contained the handwritten statement, “O AMERICA, DIE IN YOUR RAGE.”  Less than two weeks before carrying out the attack, Ullah had watched and drawn inspiration from a particular ISIS propaganda video that proclaimed, “die in your rage, America,” with an image of the U.S. Congress in the background.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsBomb blast, terror attack, New York terror attack
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Ex J&K Governor and saviour of Kashmiri Pandits, Jagmohan Malhotra, passes away

OpIndia Staff -
Jagmohan Malhotra was the governor of J&K when the Kashmiri Pandits suffered ethnic cleansing at the hands of Islamic fundamentalists and were forced to flee their homes in 1990s.
Social Media Fact-Check

Are 3,000 oxygen concentrators stuck in Customs as per viral social media claims? Here are the facts

OpIndia Staff -
The image shared by NDTV purported to be of the said oxygen concentrators was actually of the 300 oxygen concentrators received from Hong Kong which are already cleared.

NDTV journalist justifies political violence against ABVP karyakartas by TMC goons, claims ‘Twitter account compromised’

Media OpIndia Staff -
NDTV's Soumit Mohan has since deleted his tweet, but has not apologised for justifying violence.

Avijit Sarkar, a kind hearted man who loved stray dogs, is the kind of man whose murder is justified and whitewashed by the ‘Woke’...

Opinions K Bhattacharjee -
Even in his dying moments, all that Avijit Sarkar could think of was the brutal manner in which his puppies were killed.

West Bengal polls: How Congress lost security deposit in both constituencies where Rahul Gandhi campaigned

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Rahul Gandhi had campaigned in the two constituencies of Goalpokhar and Matigira- Naxalbari and Congress lost deposits in both

How this doctor abandoned every single oath that doctors take and might endanger lives in his unbridled hate for ‘Bhakts’

News Reports Editorial Desk -
In a rush to blame PM Modi for the current COVID-19 crisis, this particular doctor forgot that his duty is paramount

Recently Popular

News Reports

They thrashed my puppies to death: Watch two harrowing videos by BJP’s Avijit Sarkar before he was thrashed to death by TMC goons

OpIndia Staff -
BJP worker Avijit Sarkar narrated the harrowing tale of violence that he was subjected to by the TMC goons, before he was murdered
Read more
News Reports

Adar Poonawalla’s factory was gheraod by Shiv Sena goons demanding that they be given the vaccine first: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
CEO of the Serum Institute of India Adar Poonawalla has temporarily moved out after facing threats from the most powerful men in India
Read more
News Reports

TMC goons go berserk after party’s victory in West Bengal, engage in violence, vandalism and arson

OpIndia Staff -
BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari's convoy was also attacked by TMC goons in Haldia.
Read more
News Reports

7 seats with highest win margins and 7 seats with lowest win margins: What does it say about Hindu and Muslim consolidation in Bengal

Nupur J Sharma -
While BJP increased tally massively from 3 seats in 2016 to 77 seats, the Hindutva undercurrent that most people had predicted fell flat
Read more
Cricket

Bullied by liberals, Pat Cummins reallocates his contribution from PM CARES to UNICEF Australia

OpIndia Staff -
Australian cricketer Pat Cummins has announced that he has relocated his donation to UNICEF Australia from the PM CARES fund.
Read more
Media

NDTV journalist justifies political violence against ABVP karyakartas by TMC goons, claims ‘Twitter account compromised’

OpIndia Staff -
NDTV's Soumit Mohan has since deleted his tweet, but has not apologised for justifying violence.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

254,658FansLike
536,520FollowersFollow
24,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com