In a second warning to the French government, a group of presently serving French soldiers have published an open letter in a conservative magazine warning the French President Macron of a brewing ‘civil war.’

The letter raised concerns over the ‘survival’ of France, warning the President against the ‘concessions’ he made to Islamism despite being aware of the potential threat.

The letter published in the conservative Valeurs Actuelles magazine on Sunday opened for signatories after a similar letter was published last month echoing the threat looming over France.

It stated that France for some religions means “nothing but an object of sarcasm, contempt or even hatred.” The writers also accused the anti-racism groups of creating “hatred between communities” and cautioned that “lax” government policies could spark chaos forcing the military to get into action to “protect our civilizational values”.

As per reports, the previous letter signed by some officials and 20 odd semi-retired generals had sparked an uproar in France with the prime minister terming it as an unacceptable interference and France’s general vowing that those responsible behind it will be punished.

Responding to the threat of legal action, the second letter was an all-out attack on the French government accusing it of “trampling” on veterans’ honor and “sullying” their reputation “when their only fault is to love their country and mourn its visible decline”.

Claiming that if a civil war breaks out, the military will go all out to maintain the law and order on “its own soil” the letter revealed that the government is well aware of the conspiracy yet inactive.

Reacting to the letter, the armed forces minister, Florence Parly, said: “The armies are not there to campaign but to defend France.” Interior minister Gerald Darmanin called it a ‘crude manoeuvre’ and said the anonymous signatories are ‘lacking courage’.

The letter received 76,461 anonymous signatures till Monday morning.

These letters come just ahead of the 2022 polls where Macron’s main opposition is said to be a far right leader Marine Le Pen.

The first letter signed by 18 soldiers also warned of the risk of “civil war” in France and the need to fight the “perils” of “Islamism” and “anti-racism” creating a bitter row between the government and the far-right.

An interactive poll conducted last week observed that 58% of French people agreed with the sentiments in the letter.