The JNU administration has clarified that it has not increased its fees for semester registration of students. In a statement by Professor Anirban Chakraborti, he has clarified that the fees have not been increased.

The statement by the registrar of the University also said that registrations have been put on hold by the Jawaharlal Nehru University till the 16th of May due to the Covid-19 pandemic. “Students are requested not to give any credence to misinformation circulating in social media and may directly enquire from the Evaluation Branch for clarification, if any.”

The statement by Registrar of JNU

Manoj Kumar Manuj, Deputy Registrar (Admission & Eval.), has also issued a statement confirming the same. He said that registrations have been put in place till further notice.

Statement by Manoj Kumar Manuj, Deputy Registrar (Admission & Eval.)

The clarification by the JNU administration comes after AISA President and former JNUSU President N Sai Balaji had claimed that fees at the University had been hiked to Rs 42,608- Rs 43,108 from Rs 108-118.

Source: Twitter

There have been protests in the past as well over fears of fee hike at the University. Clashes have often erupted at JNU over the administration’s alleged “anti-student” policies.