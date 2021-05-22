Saturday, May 22, 2021
Home News Reports Rebel YRSCP MP, arrested and tortured, granted bail by Supreme Court: The allegations levelled...
LawNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Rebel YRSCP MP, arrested and tortured, granted bail by Supreme Court: The allegations levelled by him against CM and what court said

He had allegedly claimed that Jaganmohan Reddy was going to vaccinate only the Christians and Reddys in the State and sought for the thrashing of volunteers. He was then arrested under sedition charges and attempt to create hatred between two communities.

OpIndia Staff
Rebel YSRCP MP was tortured in police custody, SC grants bail : Details
K Raghu Ramakrishna Raju with Jaganmohan Reddy (Photo Credits: The News Minute)
188

Days after rebel YSR Congress MP Kanumuru Raghu Rama Krishnam Raju was arrested on sedition charges and tortured in custody, the Supreme Court has granted him bail on Friday (May 21).

As per reports, the case was heard by a vacation Bench of Justices B R Gavai and Vineet Saran. The 2-Judge Bench of the Supreme Court noted that it could not be ruled out that the petitioner was ‘ill-treated’ in custody. They also took into account the fact that he had undergone heart surgery last year. The Court, while granting him bail, barred the rebel YSRCP MP from giving press statements and interviews to the media.

The apex court directed the petitioner to furnish a personal bond of ₹1 lac and provide two securities of the same amount before the trial court within one week. K Raghu Rama Krishnam Raju has also been directed to cooperate with the Investigation Officer (IO) and respond to his summons. The court also told him to refrain from influencing the witnesses.

YSRCP MP was critical of Andhra Pradesh CM

While ordering his bail, the apex court said, “The FIR was lodged only after a detailed inquiry by State CID. Considering the totality of the circumstances and also the health of the Petitioner; especially that he had undergone heart bypass surgery, we deem it just and proper that the Petitioner be enlarged on bail.” It must be mentioned that Raju was arrested by the Andhra Pradesh police on May 14 on the charges of sedition.

The YSRCP had earlier released a video making several allegations against the YSR Congress government. He alleged that the state is under-reporting Covid-19 deaths and the CM was playing with corpses. He said the Jagan govt was trying to make people addicted to alcohol, as the state has not imposed a full lockdown when the neighbouring states have done so. He had even questioned the Andhra Pradesh High Court for not ordering a lockdown in the state.

He had allegedly claimed that Jaganmohan Reddy was going to vaccinate only the Christians and Reddys in the State and sought for the thrashing of volunteers. He was then arrested under sedition charges and attempt to create hatred between two communities. The YSRCP MP had then moved the Andhra Pradesh High Court, seeking relief. However, the High court on May 15 turned down his bail application and asked him to approach the Sessions Court.

Allegations of torture were made by Raju, had sought for relief

While in custody, the sitting MP had alleged that he was tortured and that his arrest was the consequence of a ‘political vendetta.’ He had then moved the Supreme Court on May 17, which directed that the MP be treated at the Army hospital in Secundrabad. The Court had ordered his treatment outside the State given that the Magistrate had noticed injuries on his feet and his past heart surgery.

Arguments in the Supreme Court

On May 21, the apex court read the report submitted by the Army hospital and said that the allegations of torture cannot be ruled out. While granting him bail, it observed that the Andhra Pradesh High Court ought to have granted him bail based on the merits of the case.

Raju was represented in Court by senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, who argued that the sedition charges were invoked only because it was a non-bailable offence. “This can never be sedition. This only shows that he is outspoken in his criticism against the leadership. This is elementary… Sedition means to create disaffection and to overthrow the government. That is not here,” Mukhul Rohtagi argued.

Dushyant Dave, representing the State, had argued that Raju is a sitting MP and his words carry a certain weight. He also claimed that the sitting MP had inflicted self-harm and argued that the Andhra Pradesh police would not do such a thing to an elected representative. Citing abuse of privilege, he also remarked, “Just because he is an MP, he cannot bypass the high Court and come here directly.”

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

11.5 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses wasted in Rajasthan, BJP leader slams Congress for the criminal act: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
A total of 11.5 lakh Covid-19 vaccine which amounts to almost 7 per cent, has been wasted in the Congress-ruled state.
News Reports

‘No such variant exists’: Modi Government asks social media firms to remove reference to ‘Indian variant’ of COVID-19

OpIndia Staff -
On Friday, the Indian government asked all social media companies to take down any content that refers to an "Indian variant" of COVID-19

After Congress toolkit, video of Kamal Nath asking Congress workers to ‘set fire’ over farmers protest surfaces on social media

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
A video of former MP CM Kamal Nath inciting Congress workers to 'set fire' over farmer protests has surfaced on the internet

India today, Rajdeep Sardesai peddle lies about cremation ground for Covid-19 victims in Almora in Uttarakhand: Here is the truth

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
While Almora admin has set up a dedicated cremation ground in Almora, India Today and Rajdeep Sardesai claimed it is open field

Govt slams Twitter after platform tags Congress toolkit tweet as ‘manipulative media’, says effort to influence investigation

Social Media OpIndia Staff -
GoI has slammed Twitter for adding a 'manipulated media' tag to tweets that shared images from the Congress toolkit.

IFCN and its history of motivated fact checks: An effort by Hillary supporters to regain their failing grip over public discourse

Opinions K Bhattacharjee -
The International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN) is an effort by the Left Cabal to maintain their grip over public discourse.

Recently Popular

Social Media

Business Standard declares the PM of India as the marketing manager of colgate: How they made a fool of themselves

OpIndia Staff -
Business Standard somehow managed to blame Narendra Modi for the dip in fortunes of Colgate, the toothpaste brand.
Read more
News Reports

Silence for 7 months, then multiple letters after Covid second wave hit: Maha CM’s communication with PM revealed by RTI

OpIndia Staff -
Maharashtra CM did not contact PM Modi for seven months over Covid-19 support, RTI reveals.
Read more
News Reports

CNN’s Jewish anchor interrupts Pakistan Foreign Minister, calls out his anti-Semitic statements on TV

OpIndia Staff -
CNN anchor Bianna Golodryga called out Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi over his anti-Semitic statements.
Read more
News Reports

Congress party forces ABP News to drop former party leader Shehzad Poonawalla from debate on the toolkit

OpIndia Staff -
Congress party threatened ABP news that they will participate in a debate on the toolkit if Shehzad Poonawalla is part of it
Read more
News Reports

Haryana Mob Lynching: Asif Khan killed due to mob rivalry, not because he was a Muslim, local says was part of gang that killed...

OpIndia Staff -
Villagers say that Asif Khan was member of the gang that had killed Nikita Tomar, and he was murdered in gang rivalry
Read more
News Reports

After Congress toolkit, video of Kamal Nath asking Congress workers to ‘set fire’ over farmers protest surfaces on social media

OpIndia Staff -
A video of former MP CM Kamal Nath inciting Congress workers to 'set fire' over farmer protests has surfaced on the internet
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,446FansLike
546,848FollowersFollow
24,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com