Saturday, May 15, 2021
Home News Reports Rebel YRS Congress MP who was arrested for criticising Andhra CM Jagan Reddy tortured...
Editor's picksNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Rebel YRS Congress MP who was arrested for criticising Andhra CM Jagan Reddy tortured in custody, images of injuries go viral

Rebel YRS Congress MP Raghu Rama Krishnam Raju told the magistrate that cops tied his legs with a rope and beaten him on his feet until he was unable to walk

OpIndia Staff
Raghu Rama Krishnam Raju
0

Rebel YSR Congress MP Kanumuru Raghu Rama Krishnam Raju, who was arrested by CID on sedition charges yesterday, has alleged that he was tortured in custody. When the Andhra Pradesh MP was presented before the Magistrate, his lawyer said that police used third degree methods against him, and due to that he is unable to walk now.

The counsel of the MP also said that he had undergone bypass surgery a few months ago, and therefore his medical examination is very necessary after the torture.

The lawyer told the magistrate that after Raghu Rama Krishnam Raju’s arrest on 14th May from his residence in Guntur, at around 11 PM in the night, when he had gone to sleep, suddenly five persons had entered his room. They had their faced covered with handkerchiefs. The MP informed that they tied his legs with a rope, and after that one beaten him on his feet with a stick, while another used a hard rubber stick.

After the torture, they ordered him to walk on the floor, and when he did that, they again repeated the assault, and beaten him with stick and rubber sticks several times. After that when he was unable to walk, they left the room.

Listening to the narration of the torture, the magistrate noted that tenderness was noticed on both the feet of the accused, ordered his medical examination in presence of the Y category security of the MP. The Magistrate directed to examine the injury marks and approximate time when they happened.

Images have surfaced on Social Media showing how badly the rebel YSR Congress Party was tortured badly in custody. The photographs of the MP show that his feet have turned purple, confirming that he was beaten by using 3rd degree methods in custody.

Opposition parties in Andhra Pradesh has slammed the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for the assault of a sitting MP in custody.

Telugu Desam chief N Chandrababu Naidu tweeted that Raghu Rama Krishnam Raju was “tortured right in the AP CID office in a barbaric manner”. He said that the rebel YSR MP was arrested on a foisted case, and termed the torture “broad daylight violation of fundamental rights and mockery of democracy”.

BJP national secretary Sunil Deodhar tweeted condemning the torture of Raghu Rama Krishnam Raju by Andhra Pradesh Police. “Till now, people of AP thought YSRCP is a Rowdy-Party. But now, Police Dept also seems to have become its another Rowdy outfit”, he added.

BJP MP Parvesh Sahib Singh said that the MP was tortured because he had raised his voice against missionaries and forceful religious conversions done by them.

Kanumuri Raghu Rama Krishnam Raju was arrested in Hyderabad by Andhra Pradesh’s Crime Investigation Department (CID) on Friday, and police had said in a statement that he was arrested on charges of sedition, disturbing communal harmony and attacking dignitaries of the Jagan Mohan Reddy government. The police statement had said, “through his speeches on regular basis Mr Raju was indulging in systematic, schematic effort to cause tensions among the communities and by attacking various government dignitaries in a way which will cause loss of faith in the government which they represent”.

The Lok Sabha member from Narsapuram constituency have been speaking against his party leader for last several months, and in the recent weeks he had criticised CM Jagan Mohan Reddy over the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic in the state. Last month, he had asked the CBI court to cancel the bail granted to the CM in an alleged disproportionate assets case. He had said that the CM is violating the bail conditions.

A few days ago, Raghu Rama Krishnam Raju had released a video making several allegations against the YSR Congress government. He alleged that the state is under-reporting Covid-19 deaths, and the CM was playing with corpses. He said Jagan govt was trying to make people addicted to alcohol, as the state has not imposed a full lockdown when the neighbouring states have done so. He had even questioned the Andhra Pradesh High Court for not ordering a lockdown in the state.

He said that if Jagan Reddy wants to be the prime minister, it is not right to sacrifice the lives of people to achieve that.

The MP had earlier commented on religious conversion of Hindus by Christian Missionaries, and had said that the missionaries are converting Hindus to Christians using money.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Rebel YRS Congress MP who was arrested for criticising Andhra CM Jagan Reddy tortured in custody, images of injuries go viral

OpIndia Staff -
Guntur Magistrate ordered medical examination of rebel YRS Congress MP Raghu Rama Krishnam Raju to ascertain his custodial torture
News Reports

Gujarat: Here’s why the death certificate stats from March to May so far do not prove allegations of massive undercounting of Covid deaths

OpIndia Staff -
There are significant concerns that the death tally in Gujarat is vastly greater than what is being admitted by the Government. A recent media...

Israel demolishes Al Jalaa building that housed Al Jazeera and other international media offices short time after warning

World OpIndia Staff -
Israel had issued a warning that it will demolish the Al Jalaa building that houses Al Jazeera office, after which it was demolished.

The Hindu quietly changes headline after columnist calls Tejasvi Surya a virus: Here are her previous problematic comments

Media OpIndia Staff -
The Hindu published an opinion-editorial by columnist Vaishna Roy on Friday where it called BJP MP Tejasvi Surya a virus.

Punjab: After Modi Govt implements direct benefit transfer, agencies procure record wheat quantity, 9 lac farmers receive Rs 23,000 cr

Government and Policy OpIndia Staff -
A farmer named Gurdip Singh from Chak Kalan village said, "I am very happy with this system with money coming directly. I sold my entire crop to government agencies as the MSP was also better this time."

5 years ago, The Week published an article insulting, mocking, lying about Veer Savarkar, today they apologise: Read full details

News Reports Dibakar Dutta -
After a lawsuit filed by Veer Sarvarkar's grand nephew, The Week apologises for a article on Sarvarkar published in 2016

Recently Popular

News Reports

Narcissism at its worse: After doubts were raised on the help being provided by Sonu Sood, actor gets called out for sharing cringe self-laudatory...

OpIndia Staff -
After making questionable claims on helping Covid-19 victims, Sonu Sood now shares cartoons that shows him as a God
Read more
Fact-Check

Charlie Hebdo cartoon mocking Hindu deities for Covid-19 crisis turns out to be fake? Here’s what we know

OpIndia Staff -
Some social media users pointed out the hypocrisy of these 'left-liberals', who were just a few months back attacking the same French magazine for publishing cartoons that were allegedly hurtful for Muslims.
Read more
News Reports

Legendary Australian cricketer slams world media for ‘vulture’ journalism, says Incredible India deserves respect: Here is what he said

OpIndia Staff -
In a recent post, the former cricketer has expressed his overwhelming support for India and slammed international media for vulture journalism
Read more
News Reports

While Delhi govt was alleging inadequate oxygen supply, data show it was returning oxygen to suppliers, asked them to store the excess

OpIndia Staff -
Due to lack of storage plants and not enough demand, Delhi govt had returned oxygen and asked the suppliers to store them
Read more
Media

How NDTV played with words to give impression that Kerala woman died due to Israel, deleted and reposted, but still did not mention Palestine

OpIndia Staff -
NDTV subtly peddled an agenda trying to paint Israel as the aggressors and Palestine as the victim after a Indian woman died in terror attacks
Read more
News Reports

Former pornstar Mia Khalifa falls for ‘toolkit’ again? Posts unedited tweet against Israel, later defends herself with bizarre explanation

OpIndia Staff -
Former porn-star Mia Khalifa accidentally revealed being part of an anti-Israel Twitter storm after she tweeted an unedited post
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,031FansLike
544,216FollowersFollow
24,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com