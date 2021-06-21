On Monday (June 21), India reached a new milestone by administering 75.43 lac doses in a single day. This is by far the highest ever daily coverage since the Coronavirus vaccination drive began on January 16 this year.

As per the CoWIN website, a total of 75,43,926 doses were administered until 6:45 pm on Monday. About 50 lac vaccination doses were received by individuals in the 18-44 category. It has thus surpassed the previous highest record of administering 41 lac vaccine doses in a day in April this year. Till now, a total of 28.25 crores vaccine doses have been administered. While 23.2 crore individuals received the first dose, about 5.05 crore of them received the 2nd dose.

Screengrab of the total vaccine doses administered on Monday via CoWIN app/website

The data, available of the CoWIN app, showed that Madhya Pradesh administered a whopping 13,71,180 lac vaccine doses alone on Monday. It was followed by Karnataka (9,82,866), Uttar Pradesh (6,31,308), Gujarat (4,86,789) and Haryana (4,50,232). The top 5 States are ruled by the BJP and constituted about 50% of the total vaccination drive on Monday.

Screengrab of the vaccination data via CoWIN app/website

The data made available by the CoWIN app also showed that a large segment of individuals, who were vaccinated on Monday, fell in the 18-44 years’ cohort. On June 8, News 18 had reported that the Modi government is planning to administer 1 crore doses from August onwards in line with the new policy.

Screengrab of vaccination trends in India on June 21 (Graph COurtesy: CoWIN app/website)

PM Modi made vaccine procurement centralised and free for all states

On June 7, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the nation tore into the media and opposition propaganda on vaccination drive conducted in the country. PM Modi in his address announced that the Centre would procure vaccines from manufacturers and provide them further to states for free. As such, the policy shifted to the central government procuring 75% of the vaccines and making them available to states.

25% would still be available for private hospitals to purchase. Private hospitals would be able to charge a maximum of Rs. 150 for their services. The revised Coronavirus vaccination policy of the Modi government thus came into effect on Monday (June 21).

Note: The numbers are likely to go up yet. The report will be updated with new information as and when available.