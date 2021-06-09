Madhya Pradesh Congress’ Twitter account is back to its old tricks as party leader Jitin Prasada exited and joined the BJP earlier today.

MP Congress tweet

In a now-deleted tweet, MP Congress tweeted that Congress is happy with exit of Jitin Prasada as this is a ‘practice of throwing garbage into the dustbin’.

MP Congress, however, has since deleted the tweet.

This distasteful tweet does not quite come as a surprise since MP Congress is known to have a meltdown every time one of their leaders leaves the party.

In March 2020, when Jyotiraditya Scindia quit the party to join the BJP, thereby bringing down Kamal Nath led Congress government in the state, MP Congress Twitter account had a full-blown meltdown. In fact, at that time, MP Congress had nudged Scindia to be a ‘supporter’ and not a ‘slave’. In fact, even three days later after he politely quit the party to join the BJP, MP Congress account continued to whine.

That is not all, Madhya Pradesh Congress’ Twitter account likes to regularly goof up too. From logic-defying tweets to embarrassing faux pas, MP Congress account continues to be the garbage it talks about.