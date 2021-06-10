A day after actress and TMC MP Nusrat Jahan in a statement Wednesday, termed her marriage with husband Nikhil Jain ‘invalid’, the latter has retaliated. In a nine-point statement, Jain revealed that he had asked Nusrat Jahan to get their marriage registered multiple times but she avoided all his requests.

Businessman Nikhil Jain now issues statement on marriage with #NusratJahan. Says we lived as husband and wife – as a married couple in the society. pic.twitter.com/R1MTv2MEnM — Pooja Mehta (@pooja_news) June 10, 2021

Disconcerted by the allegations meted out at him and his family, Jain said that it has now become imperative to break the silence and disclose some facts regarding their married life.

His statement started with the revelation on how he proposed Nusrat Jahan, ‘out of love’, which she “gratefully accepted”. He says that in June 2019, they had a destination wedding in Bodrum, Turkey, followed by a celebration in Kolkata.

“We lived together as husband and wife and introduced ourselves as a married couple in the society. I devoted all my time and resources being a faithful and responsible husband. Friends, family and people close to us know everything what I did for her. My unconditional support for her is unchallenged. However, within a very short period she changed her attitude towards married life with me”, wrote Nikhil Jain.

Nikhil Jain counters accusations levelled by Nusrat Jahan regarding her bank accounts and belongings

He further claimed that in August 2020 during the shooting of a film, Nusrat Jahan’s behaviour towards him started changing. On November 5, 2020, left Nikhil Jain’s flat with her bag and baggage along with her personal valuables, papers and documents and shifted to her Ballygunge flat and thereafter they never stayed together as husband-and-wife, claimed Jain, adding that “the rest of her personal belongings along with the documents (IT returns etc) were also sent to her shortly after her shifting”.

Here it is pertinent to note that Nusrat Jahan in her statement on Wednesday had alleged that her belongings, including family jewellery and other assets, have been “illegally held back”. She also alleged that her “funds were mishandled” from various accounts without her knowledge.

Jain countered these accusations by asserting that after their marriage, to get her released from the heavy interest burden of a home loan, he had the same liquidated by transferring money from his family accounts to her account. This was done on mutual trust and understanding that she would return the amount shortly in instalments and as and when the funds are available. He said that she still owes considerable amounts of money for this arrangement.

“Any money-transfer made by her from her account to my family account was repayments of the loan which I gave in good faith. Considerable amount is still due to be paid”, said Nusrat Jahan’s estranged husband, adding that the allegations made by her are all baseless, derogatory and devoid of truth.

“One need not find or create proof, the proof is always there, my bank statements and credit card statements are proof enough”, Jain said that his bank and credit card statements can back up his claims.

He furthered that he had got “disheartened by going through various media reports regarding her outings and felt cheated. Ultimately on March 8, 2021, was compelled to file a Civil Suit against her in Alipore Judges’ Court for annulment of our marriage.”

He says that since the matter is pending before a court of law, he wanted to refrain from giving any statement about their personal life, however, the Bengali actress’ recent statements have compelled him to disclose some facts.

“In the circumstances I would request the media to refrain from any type of comments considering the problem regarding personal life and sub judice matter”, Jain stated in the end of his letter.

Nikhil Jain says he has applied for annulment

Speaking to India Today, Nikhil Jain has stated that he and Nusrat have been separated since November 2020. He added that since the matter is sub-judice he cannot comment on issues of legalities of their marriage, but confirmed that he has applied for an annulment in a Kolkata court.

Nusrat Jahan calls her marriage with Nikhil Jain ‘invalid’

It’s worth noting here that Nusrat Jahan published a statement yesterday in which she called her marriage with Nikhil Jain ‘invalid’ and levelled some serious allegations against him and his family. In her statement, the actress said she has separated from Jain long back and that her wedding in Turkey was not valid as no formal marriage took place as per Indian law and it was not a legal marriage as per Turkish regulations either.

In an apparent reference to her estranged husband in the statement, Nusrat Jahan said, “The one who claims to be “rich” and “been used by me” has been taking money from my account by accessing my bank accounts illegally and by illegitimate means at odd-hours of the night, even post-separation. The actress said she has already taken this up with the concerned banking authority and said that a police complaint would be filed shortly.

Nusrat Jahan’s pregnancy news started doing the rounds

The letter by the actor-turned-politician comes just a day after there were speculations that she was pregnant, amid the reports that she has separated from her husband.

Interestingly, Nusrat’s husband, Nikhil Jain, who is currently separated from the actor, had no idea about his estranged wife being pregnant. Speaking to a local media, Jain had said that he has been separated from Nusrat for over six months now, and the child, if the news is true, is not his.

After dating for a while, Nusrat Jahan and Nikhil Jain married on June 19, 2019. In the company of close friends and family members, the actress married in a small ceremony in Turkey. The actress’ wedding photos, in her gorgeous Hindu bridal gown had then gone viral on social media.