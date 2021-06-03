Upset over being isolated after testing positive for Covid-19, an agitated old lady forcefully embraced her daughter-in-law in Telangana and infected her with the virus.

According to the reports, the Covid-19 infected woman not only infected her own family knowingly by hugging them but also threw her daughter-in-law and her two children out of the home after infecting them with the Chinese virus.

The bizarre incident occurred in a village in Rajanna Siricilla district in the North Telangana area. The older woman who was quarantined at home after testing positive for Covid-19 could not bear the social distancing maintained by her daughter-in-law. With her ego hurt over COVID appropriate behaviour., the older woman decided to spread the virus to her family members.

The older woman frequently hugged her 20-year-old daughter-in-law and transferred the infection to her. The two grandchildren have also became victims of circumstances now.

According to the local authorities, the mother-in-law observed the sudden change in behaviour of the daughter-in-law who was maintaining a distance, providing food from a distance and not allowing her two children near her. This reportedly hurt her ego, said the officials.

Elderly woman throws her daughter-in-law out of her house

The daughter-in-law in her mid-20s, who belongs to Thimmapur village in Ellareddipeta Mandal of the district. She got married to a person of Nemaligutta Thanda, a tribal village in the Somaripeta area of Machareddy Mandal in the Kamareddy district three years ago. She said that her mother-in-law was upset that everyone in the family kept a distance from her after she tested positive for Covid.

“My mother-in-law hugged me, saying that I should also get infected with Covid-19,” the woman said. The husband left for Odisha seven months ago, who works there as an auto driver.

After the daughter-in-law tested positive for Covid, the elderly woman has thrown the lady and her two children out of the house. Her sister later took her to her parents’ home in Thimmapur village.

Meanwhile, the daughter-in-law’s relatives and the local people in the village are demanding action against the old woman. They asked the local authorities to punish the woman and her husband for not only throwing out daughter-in-law and two children but also for deliberately infecting them with coronavirus.