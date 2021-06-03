Thursday, June 3, 2021
Home News Reports Telangana: Elderly woman forcibly hugs her daughter in law to spread COVID to her...
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Telangana: Elderly woman forcibly hugs her daughter in law to spread COVID to her family

The Covid-19 infected woman not only infected her own family knowingly by hugging them but also threw her daughter-in-law and her two children out of the home after infecting with the Chinese virus.

OpIndia Staff
Woman in Telangana throws daughter-in-law out of home after infecting them with Covid/ Image Source: News18
6

Upset over being isolated after testing positive for Covid-19, an agitated old lady forcefully embraced her daughter-in-law in Telangana and infected her with the virus.

According to the reports, the Covid-19 infected woman not only infected her own family knowingly by hugging them but also threw her daughter-in-law and her two children out of the home after infecting them with the Chinese virus.

The bizarre incident occurred in a village in Rajanna Siricilla district in the North Telangana area. The older woman who was quarantined at home after testing positive for Covid-19 could not bear the social distancing maintained by her daughter-in-law. With her ego hurt over COVID appropriate behaviour., the older woman decided to spread the virus to her family members.

The older woman frequently hugged her 20-year-old daughter-in-law and transferred the infection to her. The two grandchildren have also became victims of circumstances now.

According to the local authorities, the mother-in-law observed the sudden change in behaviour of the daughter-in-law who was maintaining a distance, providing food from a distance and not allowing her two children near her. This reportedly hurt her ego, said the officials.

Elderly woman throws her daughter-in-law out of her house

The daughter-in-law in her mid-20s, who belongs to Thimmapur village in Ellareddipeta Mandal of the district. She got married to a person of Nemaligutta Thanda, a tribal village in the Somaripeta area of Machareddy Mandal in the Kamareddy district three years ago. She said that her mother-in-law was upset that everyone in the family kept a distance from her after she tested positive for Covid.

“My mother-in-law hugged me, saying that I should also get infected with Covid-19,” the woman said. The husband left for Odisha seven months ago, who works there as an auto driver.

After the daughter-in-law tested positive for Covid, the elderly woman has thrown the lady and her two children out of the house. Her sister later took her to her parents’ home in Thimmapur village.

Meanwhile, the daughter-in-law’s relatives and the local people in the village are demanding action against the old woman. They asked the local authorities to punish the woman and her husband for not only throwing out daughter-in-law and two children but also for deliberately infecting them with coronavirus.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termswoman hugs daughter in law forcibly to infect her with covid
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Telangana: Elderly woman forcibly hugs her daughter in law to spread COVID to her family

OpIndia Staff -
The older woman who was quarantined at home after testing positive for Covid-19 could not bear the social distancing maintained by her daughter-in-law.
Media

Isn’t Nagaland part of India? Netizens question Rahul Kanwal after an on-air faux pas

OpIndia Staff -
Kanwal has since then apologised for the slip of tongue. He said he meant to say Delhi but said India by mistake.

Third Battle of Panipat: Jihad of the temple destroying hoards, the valiant Marathas and the far-reaching effects of the loss

Culture and History Aneesh Gokhale -
By the 1750s, Marathas had grown strong so as to be able to annex Malwa, Gujarat, Odisha, Berar as also some parts of the Ganga Jamuna Doab and Bundelkhand.

Washington Post quietly edits 2020 report that had branded Covid-19 origin from a Wuhan lab as ‘debunked conspiracy theory’

World OpIndia Staff -
As scientists and health experts worldwide discuss the possible lab origin of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Washington Post has silently edited out one of its reports that had mocked US Senator Tom Cotton's assertion about a possible lab-leak in Wuhan.

Maharashtra: 8-year-old boy made to clean toilets of a Covid isolation centre, was given Rs 50 for the ‘job’

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The officer threatened the boy to hit him with sticks if he refused to clean the toilet and gave him Rs. 50 for the work.

J and K: BJP leader Rakesh Pandita shot dead by terrorists in Pulwama, LeT’s front organisations claim responsibility

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
J and K BJP Chief Ravinder Raina in a video message asserted, "The martyrdom of Rakesh Pandita will not go vain."

Recently Popular

News Reports

Viral rape video: Victim was trafficked by Bangladeshi TikTok ‘star’, all accused arrested in Bengaluru. Details

OpIndia Staff -
The accused were identified as Mohammed Baba Sheikh, Ridoy Babo, Sagar and Hakeel. A woman accomplice was arrested too whose name has not been disclosed.
Read more
OpIndia Scoops

Will get you murdered, dogs will eat your corpse: AajTak journalist harassed by Editor for not writing anti-Modi articles, writes to PMO

जयन्ती मिश्रा -
Ram Krishna has accused Aaj Tak editor Panini Anand of compelling his juniors of writing critical articles against the Modi government, failing which he has reportedly stalled promotions and appraisals
Read more
News Reports

#FauciLeaks: Dr Fauci was informed in early 2020 that ‘the virus looks engineered’, emails add steam to ‘lab-made pandemic’ theories

Anurag -
Dr Fauci emails obtained by US media points out to possibilities that the Covid pandemic may have originated in the Wuhan lab.
Read more
Entertainment

Scripted praise, planned fights: Reports say controversies in Indian Idol are faked to boost TRP after Kishore Kumar episode sparks row

OpIndia Staff -
Controversies on Indian Idol are 'planned gimmicks' to boost TRPs for the show, a report on Bollywood Hungama says.
Read more
Entertainment

Kartik Aryan dropped from another movie after Dostana 2 and Freddie, reports say Karan Johar may have ‘influenced’ decision

OpIndia Staff -
Kartik Aryan has lost yet another project after Karan Johar’s Dostana 2 and Shah Rukh Khan’s production, Freddie.
Read more
Media

Netizens criticise Hospital administration after Barkha Dutt engages in vulture journalism from ICU

OpIndia Staff -
Barkha Dutt reported from inside the ICU of a hospital amidst the second wave of the Coronavirus pandemic.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
551,010FollowersFollow
24,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com