Tuesday, June 1, 2021
Home News Reports Union Minister Hardeep S Puri slams ex-IAS officers' open letter on Central Vista project,...
Editor's picksGovernment and PolicyNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Union Minister Hardeep S Puri slams ex-IAS officers’ open letter on Central Vista project, fumes over ‘superstitious belief’ comment

Puri further added that the government of India is currently spending Rs.1000 crores on rents on government offices which will be saved once the project is completed in the coming years. He said that the project will provide government offices for 51 ministries with proper urban connectivity.

Anurag
Hardeep Singh Puri
Hardeep Singh Puri raised question over the intelligence of former bureaucrats who wrote an open letter against Central Vista project (Image: New Indian Express)
163

On May 31, Minister for Housing & Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri held a press conference on the Central Vista project. Towards the end of the conference, the minister marked his objection on one of the statements that were made in an ‘open letter’ by former bureaucrats last year that has been making rounds on social media platforms.

In the statement, the bureaucrats had said, “There is a great deal wrong with the conceptualization of the project. Rather than establishing the necessity of the project with sound prior studies on environmental and technical parameters, this project began, if reports are to be believed, because of a superstitious belief that the present Parliament building is ‘unlucky’, as well as with the thought of leaving a particular government and its leader’s impress on the architecture of Delhi.”

Puri rebutted the statement and laid down several facts about the project. He said being retired civil servants with decades of experience, these former bureaucrats should not have believed the reports in the first place and should have looked for the facts. He said, “These are not educated fools but a disgrace to the country.” He further added, “I will not put my signatures on a letter that talks about superstitious belief.”

He urged those who are raising questions over the central vista project to at least visit the parliament once and see how difficult it is to sit there due to lack of space. He said, “The parliament was designed for fewer people. We are making a bigger parliament building for the people of India.” He further said, “I think some of these guys need to have their head examined before they sign letters like this.”

Puri said they are saying that it was an open letter but I was never made aware of the letter before. It was only on May 31 when he came to know about the contents of the letter. However, it has been making rounds on social media. He further raised question over the alleged news portals that have popped up recently and said, “I do not know what agenda they have but they need to get their facts right.”

The problem of the false narrative

Union Minister Puri laid down a lot of facts during the press conference. He talked about the false narrative that is being created and propagated around the Central Vista project. He said that majority of those who are opposing the project are calling it a vanity project, insinuating that it is not needed. In reality, they do not even know the difference between Central Vista and Central Vista avenue.

He added that there are misconceptions that old heritage buildings will be demolished to raise new buildings. The narrative, he said, is completely false and the Government of India has repeatedly stated that none of the heritage buildings would be touched.

Only two projects are under construction

At present, only two projects are under construction. The first is the new parliament building and the second is Central Vista avenue. The aim is to celebrate the 75th anniversary of Independence in the new building in 2022. No other projects have yet commenced including the new official residence for the Prime Minister. The estimated cost of the new parliament building is Rs 852 crores and the estimated cost of Central Vista avenue is Rs 477 crore.

UPA-2 had conceptualized the new parliament

Puri added that in 2012, the UPA government had decided to build a new parliament. In the same year, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, then-Union Minister for Rural Development had said, “We badly need a new parliament building. This one simply isn’t functional and is outdated.” When BJP came to power, the project was not only discussed extensively with every stakeholder but every permission had been sought before the project was started on the ground. 

The current problems with the Parliament building and government offices

The current parliament building is in a seismic zone 4, said the Union Minister. The existing building would be not able to tolerate strong tremors, making it dangerous. Also, when India got independence in 1947, the population was close to 350 million. At present, the population is around 1.35 billion. The current building is not sufficient for the ample representation of the public. Due to lack of space, delimitation is being postponed for decades. In 2026 delimitation would be done based on the 2021 census. The new parliament building is required so that additional MPs can be accommodated.

Puri further added that the government of India is currently spending Rs.1000 crores on rents on government offices which will be saved once the project is completed in the coming years. He said that the project will provide government offices for 51 ministries with proper urban connectivity. However, it has to noted that the construction work of all the other buildings that are part of this project is yet to be started. No tenders have been floated for the rest of the project including the residence of the Prime Minister of India. The main aim of the government is to get the parliament building ready so that it can be put in use for the celebration of the 75th anniversary of Independence in August 2022.

Notably, the Delhi High Court had dismissed a PIL against the Central Vista project and called it a “motivated plea”. The court also imposed a fine on the petitioners Anya Malhotra and Sohail Hashmi for wasting the court’s time in frivolous petitions.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsAviation Minister, Union govt, BJP govt Central Vista
Anurag
B.Sc. Multimedia, a journalist by profession.

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Pakistan: Geo News anchor Hamid Mir taken off air for exposing the Pakistan army’s atrocity on journalists. Here is what he said

OpIndia Staff -
We are up against a cowardly enemy which believes that we don't know them. We know who you are," Hamid Mir had criticised the Pakistani military establishment recently.
News Reports

Union Minister Hardeep S Puri slams ex-IAS officers’ open letter on Central Vista project, fumes over ‘superstitious belief’ comment

Anurag -
Puri said, “These are not educated fools but a disgrace to the country.” He further added, “I will not put my signatures on a letter that talks about superstitious belief.”

UP govt orders genome sequencing to study virus mutation to be better prepared for the next waves of pandemic

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
In an attempt to enhance health infrastructure ahead of the third wave which is said to affect children, CM Yogi Adityanath has directed the health department to complete the setting up of pediatric ICUs (PICU) and mini PICUs in hospitals by June 20 along with other measures.

6-year-old Kashmiri girl’s cute appeal to ‘Modi Sahab’ gets online class load reduced

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The video went viral on social media, winning hearts, bringing a smile to everyone's face amid the gloom and doom of the pandemic.

‘Not possible to cremate dead bodies quietly,’ Yogi refutes allegations of Covid data fudging, explains tradition of Jal Pravah

Politics OpIndia Staff -
Yogi Adityanath spoke on varied issues, from Covid to the recently concluded gram panchayat polls in an interview with Economic Times.

UP: ‘On sale’ signs put outside homes as Dalits consider fleeing Noorpur citing persecution by hooligans from Muslim community, police denies claims of migration

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Noorpur is a Muslim-majority village in Western Uttar Pradesh with 125 Hindu families and about 800 Muslim families.

Recently Popular

Cricket

‘Vegan’ Virat Kohli reveals he has eggs in his diet, netizens amused

OpIndia Staff -
Virat Kohli had turned vegan in 2018 where he had said he gave up meat, milk, eggs to improve his fitness.
Read more
OpIndia Explains

‘Rats of Shah Dola’: How hundreds of children in the Islamic State of Pakistan are forcefully deformed and exploited as beggars

OpIndia Staff -
In the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the microcephalic children find refuge at the shrine of Shah Daula in Varedia but are deformed and exploited to beg
Read more
Entertainment

Kartik Aryan dropped from another movie after Dostana 2 and Freddie, reports say Karan Johar may have ‘influenced’ decision

OpIndia Staff -
Kartik Aryan has lost yet another project after Karan Johar’s Dostana 2 and Shah Rukh Khan’s production, Freddie.
Read more
Media

Washington Post journalist deletes his racist tweet against Indians, blocks everyone who calls out his racism

OpIndia Staff -
Washington Post's Dave Weigel's problematic tweets raise eyebrows, netizens call out the racism.
Read more
Crime

House aides of Sushant Singh Rajput turn witnesses in drugs case against Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik and others

OpIndia Staff -
House aides of Sushant Singh Rajput have turned witnesses in a case against actress Rhea Chakraborty and others.
Read more
News Reports

Aligarh empty vaccine case: Initial investigation reveals nurse Niha Khan had criminal mindset, could hamper vaccination drive. Details

OpIndia Staff -
Niha Khan confessed to inserting injections inside the body of the vaccine recipients but taking them out without releasing the vaccine.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
550,217FollowersFollow
24,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com