The Uttar Pradesh government, led by Yogi Adityanath, is earning huge praises worldwide for its effective management of Covid-19. The measures taken by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to effectively curb the second wave of coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh, the most populous state of the country with a population of over 24 crores, have become a benchmark for the rest of the world in terms of effectively handling the Chinese pandemic.

Craig Kelly, an Australian Member of Parliament, taking notice of the success of the Uttar Pradesh government in containing the pandemic, lauded the effective leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in crushing the wave.

In his tweet, the Australian MP praised the Uttar Pradesh model saying that the state administration effectively provided ‘Ivermectin’ – an oral treatment normally used to treat lice and other parasitic infections, to save the lives of its critical Covid-19 patients. In fact, the Australian MP went on to show his admiration for the Uttar Pradesh model of Covid-19 management, asking Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to take over leadership in Australia so that he can release Ivermectin and sort out the mess that state premiers in Australia have created.

The Indian state of Uttar Pradesh



Any chance they could loan us their Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to release the Ivermectin sort out the mess our hopelessly incompetent State Premiers have created

https://t.co/H6xUwUe8GU — Craig Kelly MP (@CraigKellyMP) July 10, 2021

During the second wave of the pandemic, the Uttar Pradesh government had said that it was the first state to introduce a large-scale “prophylactic and therapeutic” use of Ivermectin. Furthermore, the UP government had added that the drug helped the state maintain a lower fatality and positivity rate than other states.

The state Health Department had introduced Ivermectin as a preventive measure for people who came in contact with Covid patients, health workers, and the treatment of the patients themselves. With such pro-active measures, both in the first wave and second wave of the pandemic, Uttar Pradesh emerged as the most successful state in the entire country to effectively curb the Chinese pandemic.

Recognising the same, the Australian MP Craig Kelly hailed the pre-emptive steps taken by Yogi Adiyanath and his administration in his tweet, symbolically asking Yogi Adityanath to take the administration in Australia.

Australia has had little over 31,000 total coronavirus cases of which about 589 are estimated to be active cases. 910 people have lost their lives to the pandemic.

However, interestingly, this is not the first time that MP Kelly has shown his admiration towards the Uttar Pradesh government over its ability to handle the pandemic despite such a massive population.

A few weeks back, Craig Kelly had lauded the UP Model of Covid management, referring to the effective leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in “crushing the curve”.

Indian state of Uttar Pradesh

Pop : 230 million

Smashed ‘scary’ Delta variant with 🍀Ivermectin

Today’s new daily cases : 182



UK 🇬🇧

Pop : 67 million

Rejected 🍀Ivermectin, worshipped the 💉

Today’s new daily cases : 20,479



Thanks to the data man @jjchamie pic.twitter.com/j9hE2X2fPl — Craig Kelly MP (@CraigKellyMP) June 30, 2021

The Australian federal independent Member of Parliament, Craig Kelly, had praised the state of Uttar Pradesh for successfully “smashing” the “scary” Delta variant of novel coronavirus through his novel interventions. He said that Uttar Pradesh, with a population of 23 crores, curbed the second wave of Covid-19 through the use of Ivermectin. In contrast, the United Kingdom, with a population of just 6.7 crores, rejected the usage of Ivermectin.

Kelly put out data to prove why the usage of Ivermectin was a productive way to curb the pandemic. According to Kelly, Uttar Pradesh used Ivermectin effectively and reported just 182 cases on June 30, while the United Kingdom had reported nearly 20,500 cases, suggesting that with the usage of Ivermectin, the Uttar Pradesh government had kept the fresh infections in check.

A few months before that, Craig Kelly, one of the firsts to analyse the success of the Uttar Pradesh model of Covid-19 management, had expressed his disappointment over the media’s reluctance to tell the truth about Uttar Pradesh’s story of handling the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Indian State of Uttar Pradesh is crushing covid – but the world’s media and W.H.O refuse to tell the truth of how they are doing it. https://t.co/5UFZBDZ6xn — Craig Kelly MP (@CraigKellyMP) May 21, 2021

In his tweet, Kelly had said, “The Indian State of Uttar Pradesh is crushing covid – but the world’s media and W.H.O refuse to tell the truth of how they are doing it”.

The success of the UP Covid-19 model is attributed to not only the effective leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath but also the timely intervention of health authorities to detect, trace and isolate the Covid-19 patients, and providing required health care and treatment to the patients, especially in the rural populace. Uttar Pradesh model has also won laurels from several expert bodies such as World Health Organisation (WHO) and NITI Aayog, who have asked other states to replicate the mechanism.

Uttar Pradesh Model – Test, Trace and Treatment

One of the major reasons for Uttar Pradesh’s success in handling the pandemic is its leadership. The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath seems to be determined to fight the Covid-19 pandemic in the state, and the dedicated, multi-pronged approach of the Uttar Pradesh government to tackle the epidemic has yielded exemplary results in the state.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who is himself is on the front lines, have ensured that the government has created enough medical facilities to overcome the crisis. Yogi Aditayanath, who recently recovered from Covid-19, is personally visiting hospitals and villages to review the healthcare facilities and passing necessary orders.

The Uttar Pradesh government has followed the ‘3T’ formula of tracing, testing and treatment aggressively to tackle the rise in cases in both urban and rural areas. As a result, Uttar Pradesh also became the first state in the country to carry out as many as 3 lakhs Covid tests in a single day. The Uttar Pradesh government has conducted more than 6.05 crore tests since the start of the pandemic, which is the highest in the country.

Aggressive testing has been the mainstay of UP’s Covid-19 combat strategy. As per data from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), Uttar Pradesh accounts for almost 14% of the total tests done in the country.

Uttar Pradesh govt anticipated the second wave, created infrastructure to tackle the pandemic

In anticipation of the second wave, the Chief Minister had instructed officials to be prepared, and arrangements were made to continue aggressive testing to identify hotspots at the earliest. Based on tracing and testing, micro-containment zones were set up to nip the problem in the bud.

Interestingly, despite aggressive testing, Uttar Pradesh has recorded a low number of fresh cases compared to any other state.

Uttar Pradesh has seen only a marginal increase in the cases in the second wave. On Saturday, Uttar Pradesh recorded just 98 new cases taking took the overall tally to 17,07,225 cases. It is important to note that UP is the country’s most populous state, with more than 24 crore people living in 75 districts.

Considering its huge population, the fresh cases recorded in the state is one of the lowest in the country. More than 16,82,924 patients have recovered in the past 24 hours.

The state is now left with under 2,000 active cases. Only 1,608 active cases in Uttar Pradesh till Saturday, of which the majority of them are under home isolation.

The intervention by the state government has led to faster recoveries, outnumbering fresh cases in the last nearly three weeks, and the case positivity rate has dropped to 0.002 per cent. The positivity rate was around 19 per cent during the peak. The successful strategy of Uttar Pradesh to trace, test and treat, followed by efficient lockdown, have helped in flattening the Covid curve in the state.

In addition, the government is also providing free ration to nearly 15 crore people of the state and Rs 1,000 as financial aid to lakhs of daily wage earners whose livelihoods have been hit by the pandemic. Besides, the government is also providing free Covid vaccines to all.

Recently, UP CM Yogi Adityanath had instructed his state administration to be prepared for a third wave of the pandemic and ramp up the health infrastructure including constructing oxygen plants.

It is no wonder that the world has started to notice the success of Uttar Pradesh in handling the Chinese pandemic.