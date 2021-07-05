Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Monday compared the relationship between his party and the BJP to Aamir Khan and his ex-wife Kiran Rao.

We are not India-Pakistan. Look at Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao, it is like them. Our (Shiv Sena, BJP) political ways are different but the friendship will remain intact: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on BJP's Devendra Fadnavis' 'we are not enemies' remark pic.twitter.com/OUPdztS9Od — ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2021

Raut, while interacting with media, claimed that the relationship between Shiv Sena and erstwhile alliance member BJP is not like that of India and Pakistan but more like Aamir Khan and his ex-wife Kiran Rao whom he divorced recently. Raut said that the two parties may be politically different but are still friends.

Raut was reacting to former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’ statement from July 4, 2021 where he had said that the BJP and Shiv Sena are not enemies. “There are no ifs and buts in politics. There might be some differences with Shiv Sena but we are not enemies,” he had said while responding to questions on possibility of alliance between the BJP and Shiv Sena.

Khan and Rao on Saturday announced that they will be getting divorced. The couple said that while they are parting ways, they will continue to be together and be coparents to their son Azaad and also handle their other professional commitments together.