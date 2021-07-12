Lucknow: Nabbed Al-Qaeda terrorists built DIY cooker bombs for ₹3000

A day after two Al-Qaeda terrorists named Minhaz Ahmed and Maseerurddin were nabbed by the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) in Lucknow, it has now come to light that the duo had successfully made a DIY cooker bomb using their own resources.

As per reports, the two terrorists have been building DIY bombs that cost as low as ₹3000 by purchasing components required for the explosive materias. One of the terrorists named Maseeruddin aka Musheer even built a bomb using the battery of an e-rickshaw. Both of them conceded that they worked for the Al-Qaeda and that they were building the bombs on the behest of the terror outfit. Reportedly, Al-Qaeda terrorists had reached out to them via the internet.

While speaking to Aaj Tak, ACS (Home) Awnish Awasthi informed, “Links with Al Qaeda are confirmed in the investigation. It’s a big challenge for us as it is such a big nexus and yes, UP was on target. These modules work independently as their systems are separate. Intelligence agencies and ATS will be given much power and weapons to deal with all these. The module could have turned fatal. We can’t share much in the public domain. The two arrested were planning big and could have done much damage in the state. They always target sensitive areas where they may cause heavy damage.”

Officials informed that the two men were planning to carry out a blast in crowded places in the State on Independence Day. A preliminary investigation has also revealed that they were in the process of selecting targets for the attacks. Ahmed and Maseeruddin had links with Ansar Ghazwatul Hind. During interrogation, the arrested accused said that their associates had managed to escape. During the interrogation, they also revealed about planning the use of human bombs in executing terror attacks in Uttar Pradesh.

Terrorists had contacted handlers through Telegram

As per Republic TV, further probe into the matter has unearthed how the terrorists were in touch with their international handlers via the Telegram app. The ATS is now monitoring the Telegram and Whatsapp chats of the nabbed terrorists. The Anti-terrorism Squad had also seized laptops, documents, and burnt papers. Besides, foreign handles, the duo was also in touch with other people in various districts of Uttar Pradesh. They will be produced before the Court on Monday.

ATS unhappy with live TV telecast of operation

While ADG was interacting with media during the Press Conference, he was not happy with how the live telecast of the operation ran on several news channels. He said that Police would share information on a need-to-know basis as soon as operations were over. He said, “There are guidelines that restrict everyone from telecasting live feed of operations that are of national security.” The Police will share more information if they feel it can be shared.

