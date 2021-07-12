After briefly foraying into the realm of politics, actor Rajinikanth on Monday dissolved his fledgling political party Rajini Makkal Mandram (RMM), saying the party will continue as a fans’ welfare association.

“I had thought of starting a political party and getting involved in politics. But the timing was such that it was not possible. I have no intention of getting involved in politics in the future, so I kindly inform you that the Rajini Makkal Mandram will function as a fan charity forum for the benefit of the people,” superstar Rajinikanth said in the statement.

Earlier on Monday, the actor said he will be holding a meeting with members of the RMM and will announce whether he will be entering politics or not after that. He had also said that will be meeting members of the RMM in Chennai to decide on the group’s future as well.

Uncertainities continued to plague superstar Rajinikanth’s plunge into politics

Rajinikanth’s political plunge has been fraught with uncertainties. The Tamil superstar raised expectations of entering politics after he announced on New Year’s Eve in 2017 that he will be joining politics. The announcement received tremendous reception, with his fans and admirers waiting with bated breathe for his entry into politics. Since then, Rajini’s party has been in the making and soon, his fan clubs were reorganised as the Rajini Makkal Mandram, considered the precursor to the party.

Earlier in December 2020, the superstar had announced that he will finally be joining the political fray, ahead of the assembly elections scheduled to take place in Tamil Nadu in 2021.

However, weeks later, Rajinikanth made a dramatic about-face, saying that he would not be launching a political party due to health concerns.

“I regret to inform you that I cannot enter politics. I alone know the pain I went through while announcing this decision. I will do whatever I can for the public. But I apologise, I cannot start a party. I have always spoken the truth, and I am speaking the truth now as well,” he said in an open letter in Tamil to the public.