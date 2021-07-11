Twitter India appoints Vinay Prakash as resident grievance officer

Microblogging site Twitter, which has locked horns with the Indian government over the new IT rules, has now appointed Vinay Prakash as the Resident Grievance Officer.

Twitter Grievance Officer

Twitter, on Thursday, had informed Delhi High Court that it will need eight weeks to appoint chief compliance officer. Vinay Prakash, Twitter’s Resident Grievance Officer in India, can be contacted on the email id: grievance-officer-in@twitter.com.

Twitter had previously appointed Dharmendra Chatur as its interim resident grievance officer for India as required by the IT rules. However, Chatur stepped down last month.

Twitter vs Indian Government

Tech giant Twitter and the Indian government have been fighting a bitter battle over the recently passed IT Rules that made it mandatory for the social media platforms to have compliance officers residing in India so that the concerns can be addressed quickly. Twitter has been accused of abusing its position for long and acting against the laws that have irked the Indian government multiple times.

Despite multiple warnings and notices, Twitter had failed to comply with the new IT rules. As a result, it lost its legal protection as an intermediary in India. Several cases have been filed against the company in different states over the content posted on the platform.

It is notable here that other tech companies like Facebook and Google had already complied with the new IT rule.