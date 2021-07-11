Sunday, July 11, 2021
HomeNews ReportsTwitter India appoints Vinay Prakash as Resident Grievance Officer
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Twitter India appoints Vinay Prakash as Resident Grievance Officer

Tech giant Twitter and the Indian government have been fighting a bitter battle over the recently passed IT Rules that made it mandatory for the social media platforms to have compliance officers residing in India so that the concerns can be addressed quickly.

OpIndia Staff
Twitter India appoints Vinay Prakash as resident grievance officer
248

Microblogging site Twitter, which has locked horns with the Indian government over the new IT rules, has now appointed Vinay Prakash as the Resident Grievance Officer.

Twitter Grievance Officer

Twitter, on Thursday, had informed Delhi High Court that it will need eight weeks to appoint chief compliance officer. Vinay Prakash, Twitter’s Resident Grievance Officer in India, can be contacted on the email id: grievance-officer-in@twitter.com.

Twitter had previously appointed Dharmendra Chatur as its interim resident grievance officer for India as required by the IT rules. However, Chatur stepped down last month.

Twitter vs Indian Government

Tech giant Twitter and the Indian government have been fighting a bitter battle over the recently passed IT Rules that made it mandatory for the social media platforms to have compliance officers residing in India so that the concerns can be addressed quickly. Twitter has been accused of abusing its position for long and acting against the laws that have irked the Indian government multiple times.

Despite multiple warnings and notices, Twitter had failed to comply with the new IT rules. As a result, it lost its legal protection as an intermediary in India. Several cases have been filed against the company in different states over the content posted on the platform.

It is notable here that other tech companies like Facebook and Google had already complied with the new IT rule.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsvinay prakash, twitter grievance officer, twitter india,
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
558,768FollowersFollow
24,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com