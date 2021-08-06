On July 31, an encounter took place between Uttar Pradesh Police and few robbers in Sector 58 Police Station region, Noida. Six robbers were arrested by the Police after getting injured in the firing, while one miscreant managed to escape. According to the Police, they were behind the robbery at an RSS functionary’s house. A video of the robbers has gone viral on social media where they were seen crying in pain and shouting they would never come to Noida again.

The injured robbers have been admitted to the hospital. Police said that one of the robbers, identified as Amit, has been stealing laptops and other valuables by breaking the glass of parked cars in Noida for a long time. Teams from several police stations have been searching for these robbers. The encounter took place near Spice Mall.

Last Wednesday, it was reported that around 7:15 PM, four masked members of the gang had taken three daughters of RSS functionary Karan Aneja at gunpoint and robbed the house. They fled the scene with Rs.3 lakh in cash and jewellery worth Rs.1 lakh.

While four robbers were inside the house of the RSS functionary, three others had stood outside to keep a watch. Aneja was out for some work, and his wife was at the market. Only the three kids and a cook were at the house at the time of the robbery. Rajnish Verma, ACP 2, Noida, said in a statement that a person identified as Vishal, who was the son of the guard of the building, was involved with the robbers. Vishal works at a company that makes artificial jewellery.

After Police was informed about the incident, the Superintendent of Police, Alok Singh, formed five teams to investigate the case. One team checked the CCTV footage of the area and checked around 150 CCTV cameras. The second team handled electronic surveillance. The third team questioned criminals who were recently released from jail. Around 25 such criminals were questioned by the Police. The fourth team collected intelligence, while the fifth team questioned the family to learn more about the incident.

Based on the investigation, the police identified the robbers and caught them. Those who were arrested by the Police are Vishal, Nitin Kheda, Vishnu Kheda, Vikram, Harshit Amir Hussain alias Monu and Gautam. Police said that they planned a robbery at Nitin’s tea stall. All accused are between the ages of 21 and 26 years.