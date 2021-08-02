Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has done it again. Going against the spirit of sportsmanship Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday again indulged in petty regional politics as the Indian team of women’s hockey created history by making it to the semifinals for the first time ever.

While congratulating the Team India, Capt Amarinder singled out player from Punjab, Gurjit Kaur, for scoring the lone goal against Australia.

Proud of our Women #HockeyTeam for making it to Olympic Semi-Finals by beating three-time Olympic Champions Australia. Kudos to Gurjit Kaur from Amritsar who scored the lone goal of the match. We are on the threshold of history. Best of luck girls, go for the gold. 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/vvk1TLftFR — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) August 2, 2021

This tweet of Capt Amarinder comes hours after he played similar petty regional politics after men’s hockey team from India beat Great Britain to reach the semifinals in Tokyo Olympics for the first time in 49 years.

He was once again called out by netizens for being petty at a time when every Indian is proud of the athletes.

जीवन भर पंजाब और अमृतसर की बात करते रहो

गलती से देश की बात मत कर लेना …I am surprised how come u have served nation as caption … — Hariom mishra (@hariom_ji) August 2, 2021

Netizens pointed out how hockey is a team sport and every player is equally important for the win.

Sir, goals saved are as good as goals scored, and a girl from Haryana Savita Punia saved 8 goals. Being an ex armyman pl. don't see regional colors in Team India. As a true nationalist leader say Chak De India 🇮🇳. — Neeraj Kumar Singla (@NeerajKumarSi20) August 2, 2021

As someone who has served the Indian Armed Forces, people expect better from the senior Congress leader.

Wonder if Capt participated in the 1965 war as a representative of Punjab or India. Not expected from a supposed Army Man. But Kingdom man – so expected — Rajesh A (@asarpotar) August 2, 2021

As one netizen pointed out, Gurjit Kaur, while on field, was representing India. Not Amritsar.

Meanwhile, the women’s hockey team from India will face Argentina on Wednesday. Indian team making it to the semis also means that we are bringing home a medal, which one only time will tell.