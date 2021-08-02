Monday, August 2, 2021
Gurjit Kaur from India, not Amritsar: Capt Amarinder again gets a lesson in sportsmanship as women’s hockey team creates history

As someone who has served the Indian Armed Forces, people expect better from the senior Congress leader.

OpIndia Staff
Capt Amarinder and petty regional politics
4

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has done it again. Going against the spirit of sportsmanship Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday again indulged in petty regional politics as the Indian team of women’s hockey created history by making it to the semifinals for the first time ever.

While congratulating the Team India, Capt Amarinder singled out player from Punjab, Gurjit Kaur, for scoring the lone goal against Australia.

This tweet of Capt Amarinder comes hours after he played similar petty regional politics after men’s hockey team from India beat Great Britain to reach the semifinals in Tokyo Olympics for the first time in 49 years.

He was once again called out by netizens for being petty at a time when every Indian is proud of the athletes.

Netizens pointed out how hockey is a team sport and every player is equally important for the win.

As someone who has served the Indian Armed Forces, people expect better from the senior Congress leader.

As one netizen pointed out, Gurjit Kaur, while on field, was representing India. Not Amritsar.

Meanwhile, the women’s hockey team from India will face Argentina on Wednesday. Indian team making it to the semis also means that we are bringing home a medal, which one only time will tell.

