A couple with four children from Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli district reverted back to Hinduism after 12 years of living as Muslims. Rashid who has now changed his name to Vikas said that they have finally ‘rectified their mistake’.

As per reports, Rashid aka Vikas’s parents had converted to Islam some 12 to 13 years ago. His wife Manju Bano who is now Sanju said that they were Hindus earlier but her in-laws had accepted Islam shortly after her marriage. However, she is now happy with the decision to revert to Hinduism.

Rashid said that he was too young to understand when his parents changed their religion. He revealed that he no longer wanted to be a Muslim or practice Islam.

The couple submitted an affidavit at the Shamli Tehsil on Wednesday. They also submitted in writing that they are changing their religion willfully and not under any pressure.

Rashid (Vikas) and his wife, though joyous with their decision, have been advised by the SDM of Shamli to appeal to the court.

Ghar wapsi in Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh

We reported earlier last month how with the help of Vishwa Hindu Parishad, 21 families from Gujarat reverted to Hinduism. As per a Desh Gujarat report, these families were lured to accept Christianity but once again accepted Sanatan in the program led by Bapa Sitaram Ashram in Vapi.

In another instance from Uttar Pradesh, the Hindu Jagran Manch had organized a ghar wapsi program for three youth after they were tricked into conversion. The Vishwa Hindu Parishad has been working actively to get the forcefully converted families and individuals back to their original faith.