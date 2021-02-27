Saturday, February 27, 2021
Updated:

Yogi Adityanath’s Uttar Pradesh advances to the second position on the GSDP list ahead of Tamil Nadu, was fifth only a year ago

UP was ranked fifth in 2019-2020 and in 2020-2021, it jumped three ranks, to swap its position with Tamil Nadu

OpIndia Staff
Despite COVID-19 induced economic difficulties, UP soar to the second position on the GSDP list
Yogi Adityanath(Source: New Indian Express)
The Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh has become the second-largest state in the country in terms of Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) at Rs 19.48 lakh crore, moving past industrialised states such as Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. UP was ranked fifth in 2019-2020 and in 2020-2021, it jumped three ranks, to swap its position with Tamil Nadu.

The government’s data reveals that Uttar Pradesh’s GSDP in the financial year 2020-21 has crossed the Rs 19.48 lakh crore mark, pushing the state to the second position from number five in 2019-20. The achievement accomplished by Uttar Pradesh reflects the economic revival amidst the global downturn in the wake of coronavirus-induced lockdown and restrictions.

The news was shared by UP CM Yogi Adityanath on his official Twitter account. He said UP is the second-highest in Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) despite the slowdown triggered by the pandemic.

A report published in Times of India said: “Of late, the state has been in the headlines for leaving an impact at the national level and jumped to the second rank in the ease of doing business and was declared a best-performing state in Kisan Samman Nidhi distribution. CM Yogi had on Wednesday announced in the Assembly that the state government has received a certificate from the Union government for benefiting 2.37 crore farmers under Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana.”

According to experts quoted in the report, though agriculture has been the primary source of to vast population during the lockdown and layoffs, the staggering rise of Uttar Pradesh in the GSDP list, surging past more developed states such as Gujarat, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu reveal that the non-agriculture activities are showing signs of resilience.

Reportedly, Maharashtra tops the GSDP list at Rs 30.7 lakh crore, followed by UP at Rs 19.48 lakh crores. The state of Tamil Nadu which was last year at number 2 position has slipped to 3 with Rs 19.2 lakh crores. Karnataka has recorded Rs 18 lakh crore GSDP while Gujarat is at Rs 17.4 lakh crores.

The report further mentions that chief minister has informed the house that MoUs of Rs 4.28 lakh crores were signed during the investors’ summit in February 2018, and projects worth Rs 3 lac crores have started at the ground level. State exports have also increased to 32 per cent in the last two years.

Uttar Pradesh’s impressive climb in the GSDP list can also be partially attributed to Yogi Adityanath’s handling of the coronavirus outbreak. Despite being one of the most populous states in the country, Uttar Pradesh has successfully managed to restrict the COVID-19 outbreak within limits.

