Weeks after announcing that he is quitting politics, former BJP leader Babul Supriyo joined the Trinamool Congress today. The official Twitter handle of the TMC announced today that the former union minister joined the Mamata Banerjee led party in presence of senior TMC leaders Abhishek Banerjee and Derek O’Brien.

Today, in the presence of National General Secretary @abhishekaitc and RS MP @derekobrienmp, former Union Minister and sitting MP @SuPriyoBabul joined the Trinamool family.



We take this opportunity to extend a very warm welcome to him! pic.twitter.com/6OEeEz5OGj — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) September 18, 2021

Less than two months ago, Babul Supriyo had said that he is exiting politics, saying that he will also resign from the Lok Sabha. However, he has resigned as MP yet. He had taken the decision after he was dropped from the union ministry in the recent cabinet reshuffle. He was the Minister of State for Environment, Forest, and Climate Change in the Modi government, but he was dropped from the govt during the cabinet reshuffle on July 7.

On July 7, Babul Suprio had expressed disappointment after he was excluded from Ministership following the Cabinet reshuffle. He had posted on Twitter that he was “asked to resign”, but later he had deleted that and posted “Yes, I have resigned from the Council of Ministers”. Following this, he had announced his exit from politics on 31 July.

However, his joining the TMC today has meant that he has not quit politics, and he had only left BJP. After quitting ‘politics’ and BJP, he had claimed that he will not be joining any other party. He had even dismissed rumours that he was joining TMC, but he has taken a massive U-turn now.

The presence of Abhishek Banerjee during his joining TMC is very crucial because Abhishek is the nephew of Mamata Banerjee is considered the closest to the TMC supremo in the party. It shows that TMC is considering Babul Supriyo as a heavyweight leader.

It is also being reported more BJP leaders in West Bengal are leaving the party to join TMC. Earlier in June, Mukul Roy had left BJP to return to Trinamool Congress, after BJP could not win the assembly elections and Mamata Banerjee returned to power for the third term.

Social Media reacts

Social media users reacted sharply to this sudden development, as even Babul Supriyo had said that he will be attacked by TMC goons during pre-polls and post-violence in Bengal. When asked to do something to protect the BJP workers facing violence, he had said that he can’t move immediately because even his car will be atttacked.

Now his Car will be safe. pic.twitter.com/312aJV6zpq — Ankur (@iAnkurSingh) September 18, 2021

Netizens commented that Babul Supriyo has joined TMC to protect his car, and now his car will be safe.

Love someone like Babul loves his car https://t.co/v6iTNpcXTB — Initnamees 🇮🇳 (@SeemantiniBose) September 18, 2021

Ordinary people – Protect your car with insurance



Babul Supriyo – #गाडी_बच_गयी pic.twitter.com/yx5VwTanP1 — Aditya Narayan (@adityanarayanh) September 18, 2021