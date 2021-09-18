BJP MLA accuses Mamata Banerjee of disrespecting Sikhs: Details

BJP leader Agnimitra Paul has accused incumbent West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of disrespecting the sentiments of the Sikh community during the latter’s visit to Sant Kutiya Gurudwara on Wednesday (September 15). The development comes ahead of by-polls in the Bhabanipur constituency that is scheduled to take place on September 30.

Agnimitra Paul, BJP MLA from South Asansol, took to Facebook on Saturday (September 18) to express her unhappiness over the incident. She wrote, “We respect religion and religious sites. Several people invest their feelings in their Faith. Mamata Banerjee had visited a Gurudwara as part of her election campaign in Bhabanipur.” The BJP leader had shared a picture of one of the security guards of Mamata Banerjee, who neither wore a headcover nor removed his shoes.

Miffed by the indifference to the religious sentiments of the Sikh community in Bhabanipur, Agnimitra Paul pointed out, “As part of the protocol, one is expected to cover their head. It can be seen that the Chief Minister’s security guard did not cover his head. I am yet to find a statement of apology from the Chief Minister’s office after this incident.”

In a video shared by Taanusree Bose, the State correspondent of ‘India Ahead’, the said security guard was seen stepping out of the convoy of Mamata Banerjee. Clad in a khaki shirt and blue jeans, he was seen accompanying the West Bengal Chief Minister into the Sant Kutiya Gurudwara at Harish Mukherjee street in Bhabanipur.

CM Mamata Banerjee visit to Gurdwara Sant Kutiya at Harish Mukherjee Street pic.twitter.com/wmgmdqTZIY — Taanusree Bose তণুশ্রী বোস (@tanvibose) September 15, 2021

Ahead of the by-poll elections, Mamata Banerjee has been trying to woo the voters by visiting various shrines belonging to different religious denominations. Given that the Bhabanipur constituency has a sizeable presence of Sikhs and Punjabi speaking voters, the incumbent CM decided to pay a visit to one of the biggest Gurudwaras in Kolkata.

With the hope to cash on the ongoing farmer protests in Punjab, she said, “I have (offered) full support to them. Anything they need, you can send me the proposal, I am ready to give them any help. Three-four times, I also addressed them through mobile phone. They are fighting bravely.” However, the recent faux pas and the brazen indifference towards the religious sentiments of the Sikh community can steer several voters away.