Anti-vaccine passport protesters in France invaded a mall on Saturday and raised slogans of ‘freedom’. Visuals of the protests have gone viral on the internet where law enforcement authorities can be spotted retreating before the march of the citizens.

Freelance journalist Clement Lanot shared visuals of the protests on his Twitter account which show a tense confrontation between law enforcement authorities and protesters. The protesters invaded the Chalet shopping center that reportedly requires vaccine passports for people to enter. One video shows protesters chanting ‘freedom’ in French.

Another video shows law enforcement authorities in riot gear enter the shopping center to flush out the protesters. However, they were forced to retreat under pressure from citizens exercising their democratic right to protest.