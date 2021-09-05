Anti-vaccine passport protesters in France invaded a mall on Saturday and raised slogans of ‘freedom’. Visuals of the protests have gone viral on the internet where law enforcement authorities can be spotted retreating before the march of the citizens.
Freelance journalist Clement Lanot shared visuals of the protests on his Twitter account which show a tense confrontation between law enforcement authorities and protesters. The protesters invaded the Chalet shopping center that reportedly requires vaccine passports for people to enter. One video shows protesters chanting ‘freedom’ in French.
« LIBERTÉ ! »— Clément Lanot (@ClementLanot) September 4, 2021
Les anti #PassSanitaire ont réussie à envahir le centre commercial de Châtelet. #manifestation4septembre #Manifs4septembre https://t.co/Tf6S4stDxa pic.twitter.com/1VSKQsk1Ih
Another video shows law enforcement authorities in riot gear enter the shopping center to flush out the protesters. However, they were forced to retreat under pressure from citizens exercising their democratic right to protest.
PARIS – La BRAVM est obligée de quitter le centre commercial sous la pression des antis #PassSanitaire. Ils sont suivis jusqu’aux escalators. Tensions en cours. #Manifs4septembre #manifestation4septembre https://t.co/oGBXZpsw01 pic.twitter.com/ZHC0Wrn9ea— Clément Lanot (@ClementLanot) September 4, 2021</blo
Citizens are out in large numbers in France to protest the vaccine mandates enforced by president Emmanuel Macron. The Police have been trying to disperse the crowds with little to no impact.
PARIS – Intervention des forces de l’ordre pour disperser les participants, qui ont fini par se rassembler quelques dizaines de mètres plus loin. #ProjetX #LaVillette https://t.co/g9l9pEGbB9 pic.twitter.com/jSp9ToIoqD— Clément Lanot (@ClementLanot) September 4, 2021
Huge protests have been underway in France from July against the vaccine passports mandated by the president. Emmanuel Macron decreed that vaccines be made mandatory for health workers and also ordered that vaccine passports would be required to access public spaces.
Since then, the protests have spread to Australia where citizens have taken to the streets to oppose tyrannical policies implemented by the governments.