Sunday, September 5, 2021
HomeWorldWatch: Citizens of France protest against Macron's vaccine passport mandate, chant 'freedom', force police...
News ReportsWorld
Updated:

Watch: Citizens of France protest against Macron’s vaccine passport mandate, chant ‘freedom’, force police to retreat

Another video shows law enforcement authorities in riot gear enter the shopping center to flush out the protesters. However, they were forced to retreat under pressure from citizens exercising their democratic right to protest.

OpIndia Staff
Watch: Citizens of France protest against Macron's vaccine passport mandate, chant 'freedom', force police to retreat
Image Credit: Stéphane de Sakutin, AFP
163

Anti-vaccine passport protesters in France invaded a mall on Saturday and raised slogans of ‘freedom’. Visuals of the protests have gone viral on the internet where law enforcement authorities can be spotted retreating before the march of the citizens.

Freelance journalist Clement Lanot shared visuals of the protests on his Twitter account which show a tense confrontation between law enforcement authorities and protesters. The protesters invaded the Chalet shopping center that reportedly requires vaccine passports for people to enter. One video shows protesters chanting ‘freedom’ in French.

Another video shows law enforcement authorities in riot gear enter the shopping center to flush out the protesters. However, they were forced to retreat under pressure from citizens exercising their democratic right to protest.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsvaccine passport protests
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
573,815FollowersFollow
24,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com