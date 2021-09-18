Google India’s reputation took a hit after findings from a recent probe conducted by the CCI (Competition Commission of India) found it guilty of adopting anti-competitive, unfair and restrictive trade practices in the mobile operating system and related markets.

The investigation process that went on for two years following an investigation ordered by the CCI in April 2019 found Google guilty of stifling competition and innovation to the detriment of the market, as well as the consumer, in order to maintain its grip and dominance in search, music, browser, App Library and other key services.

The report submitted by the CCI’s investigation department stated that Google reduced “the ability and incentive of device manufacturers to develop and sell devices operating on alternative versions of Android”. According to Reuters, the report also mentioned accusations on Google for abusing its dominant position over the Android platform and illegal use of financial resources to hurt competitors. The report will be reviewed by the Senior members of CCI later, after which Google India will get a chance to defend itself before a final order is issued.

The investigation report consisting of 750 pages notes that the mandatory pre-installation of apps “amounts to imposition of unfair condition on the device manufacturers” and thereby violating India’s competition law. According to the CCI probe report, Play Store policies were “one-sided, ambiguous, vague, biased and arbitrary”, when Android has been “enjoying its dominant position” in licensable operating systems for smartphones and tablets since 2011.

The report also found Google India contravening the provisions of Section 4(2)(a)(i), Section 4(2)(b), Section 4(2)(c), Section 4(2)(d) and Section 4(2)(e) of the Competition Act and added several other charges of abuse of dominance, denial of market access to competitors, and limiting technical or scientific development relating to goods or services to the prejudice of the consumers.