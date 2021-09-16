The film and television industry is full of drama on the screen. In some cases, the drama reaches out to the off-screen life of the actors and their families. The story of Govinda’s fallout with nephew Krushna Abhishek is no less of drama rooted in a ‘joke’ followed by several allegations back and forth. On September 12, Govinda, along with his wife Sunita, daughter Tina and son Yashvardhan had appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show.

Govinda’s nephew Krushna Abhishek refused to be part of the particular episode because of the rift between ‘Mama’ and ‘Bhanja’ since 2016.

Before the said episode of the show on Sunday, Govinda’s wife Sunita Ahuja said during an interview that there is no chance they would reconnect with Krushna and his wife, actress Kashmera Shah. The feud is not something that blew out of proportion recently, but it grew slowly from an incident of 2016 where Govinda had got irked by a comment made by Krushna.

The comment that started it all

In 2016, Krushna Abhishek had said about his uncle that he had kept him as ‘Mama’. He had said, “Maine Govinda ko apna mama rakha hai.” The famous actor did not take the remark lightly and slammed Krushna for “making money by insulting others on television.” Govinda was extremely upset by the comment, and when Krushna learned that Govinda did not like the remark, he claimed it was just a joke and not in bad taste. Govinda, on the other hand, did not accept the clarification.

Later, Krushna found out that Govinda, Sunita and Tina had attended The Kapil Sharma Show on Sony to promote the comeback film of Govinda titled Jagga Jasoos. At that time, Krushna was hosting Comedy Night Love which was a rival show on Colors. While expressing his displeasure, Krushna said, “Somehow, our dates didn’t seem to match. I messaged him again four days ago, but to my shock, I learnt that he and his wife were shooting with Kapil. I was aghast as I expected him to support his nephew.”

Kashmera’s controversial tweet and feud went public

In 2018, Sunita Ahuja expressed extreme displeasure over a comment made by Krushna’s wife, Kashmera Shah, who had tweeted about some “people who dance for money.” Sunita alleged that she was referring to Govinda, and the couple had decided to cut off all ties with Krushna and his wife. Krushna tried to water down the situation by saying it was meant for his sister Arti Singh, but things did not turn well.

When Sunita refused to share the stage with Krushna

In 2019, there was another chance for the families to forget the bitterness when Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja were scheduled to make an appearance in The Kapil Sharma Show. At that time, Krushna was part of the show as Sapna. He was asked not to attend the segment when the couple was supposed to be on the stage.

In an interview with the Times of India, he said that when he learnt his aunt Sunita did not want to share the stage with him, he was in shock. He said, “I was told by the team that Sunita Mami didn’t want me to be a part of the segment featuring them. So I appeared in a gig before their entry. It was sad and shocking, as my character (Sapna) is an integral part of the show.”

Krushna stepped back from another episode featuring Govinda in 2020

In 2020, Govinda was again scheduled to appear on The Kapil Sharma Show. However, this time, it was Krushna who decided not to attend the episode. While talking to Bombay Times, he said, “I learnt about Chi Chi mama coming on the show around ten days ago. Since Sunita Mami wasn’t accompanying him, the team thought that I would have no qualms performing. However, the incident has left a bad taste in my mouth. Last year, she didn’t want me to perform in front of them, but this time, I had reservations.”

During the Sunday episode, Krushna opted out of the episode to avoid any unpleasantness. He said when he came to know Govinda would be appearing in the episode, he decided not to stay away from the episode.