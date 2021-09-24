Friday, September 24, 2021
‘My own mother has been made a Christian’: BJP MLA in Karnatka speaks how missionaries are converting people in rural areas in the name of ‘healing’

The MLA stated that his mother was first politely invited by Christian missionaries 'to attend prayers' near their house. Gradually, their influence worked so much that the lady stopped worshipping Hindu Gods, changed her phone ringtone to Christian prayers and even started objecting to Hindu religious practices inside the house.

OpIndia Staff
BJP MLA G Shekhar raised the issue of rampant conversions by missionaries in rural areas
Karnataka MLA G Shekhar (L) speaks against forced conversions by missionaries, says his own mothe has been converted, representational image (R)
The Karnataka assembly recently saw a heated discussion over the rampant forced conversions going on in rural areas of the state. Former minister and current BJP MLA Gulihatti Shekhar raised the issue in the assembly on Tuesday, describing how Christian missionaries have been fooling people and luring them into the Christian fold by various methods, including fear, bribery and superstitions.

As per reports, the MLA stated that the influence of the Churches and the missionaries is so strong in rural areas that anyone who dares to oppose them is trapped in false cases of rape, and harassment.

The MLA further revealed by his own mother has been influenced and converted to Christianity by the missionaries. Gulihatti Shekhar stated that she has been told by the missionaries not to apply Kumkum or Tilak on her forehead. So much is the extent of brainwashing and influence that his mother now does not want to even look at the idols of Hindu Gods and Goddesses, the MLA stated.

G Shekhar further stated that the missionaries fool people in the name of healing diseases and disabilities. The MLA stated that his mother was first politely invited by Christian missionaries ‘to attend prayers’ near their house. Gradually, their influence worked so much that the lady stopped worshipping Hindu Gods, changed her phone ringtone to Christian prayers and even started objecting to Hindu religious practices inside the house.

The MLA stated that they are facing domestic issues because his mother does not want Hindu Gods worshipped in their house. If they try to object to his mother’s Christian leanings and insist on following Hindu practices in the family, she even threatens to commit suicide, the MLA stated.

As per reports, MLA G Shekhar stated, “Large scale conversions are taking place in the Hosadurga area. Around 20,000 people have been converted to Christianity recently.” He further explained that the missionaries primarily target the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe community and if any Hindu group or individuals try to prevent it, they are trapped in false cases of rape and caste atrocity.

Congress objects

As per reports, Congress leader KJ George objected to the generalisation of the word ‘Church’ and stated it is not right to generalise and accuse all Churches for the mistake of few. His objection was supported by the Speaker.

Minister responds

Responding to the issues raised by G Shekhar, Home Minister Araga Jnanendra explained that it is a punishable offence to use allurement, fear, or threat for religious conversions and the state will deal with the issue legally. The minister stated that it has indeed been found that a vast network of missionaries is operational in the state and the state government will come up with a plan to stop rampant conversions.

 

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

