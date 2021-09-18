Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned emotional after 2.5 crore vaccines were administered across the country in a single day on the occasion of his 71st birthday. He also commented that this single vaccination world record had made a political party (the Congress) feverish.

Narendra Modi who on Saturday joined the virtual interaction with healthcare workers and beneficiaries of Goa expressed his feeling about how the medical fraternity of the country made his birthday memorable.

“Birthdays come and go and I remain detached to such things. But the life I have lived so far yesterday was quite emotional for me. I appreciate doctors, innovators, medical staff, nurses, all frontline workers and administrative people across the country if a world record has been made to administer 2.5 crore vaccines in a single day. They have toiled to make the vaccination drive successful,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.

जन्मदिन तो बहुत आए और बहुत गए पर मैं मन से हमेशा इन चीजों से अलिप्त रहा हूं, इन चीजों से मैं दूर रहा हूं।



पर मेरी इतनी आयु में कल का दिन मेरे लिए बहुत भावुक कर देने वाला था: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) September 18, 2021

The Prime Minister added that administering 2.5 crore vaccines in a single day is not a small achievement because even the most powerful countries of the world have not been able to achieve this target. He urged to keep boosting the vaccination drive a success.

कल का दिन मेरे लिए बहुत खास बन गया है।



मेडिकल फील्ड के लोग, जो लोग पिछले दो साल से जुटे हुए हैं, अपनी जान की परवाह किए बिना कोरोना से लड़ने में देशवासियों की मदद कर रहे हैं, उन्होंने कल जिस तरह से वैक्सीनेशन का रिकॉर्ड बनाकर दिखाया है, वो बहुत बड़ी बात है: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) September 18, 2021

Narendra Modi also appreciated doctors and medical staff for their tireless efforts and services during Covid-19 pandemic.

The Prime Minister who often amuses with his subtle satire and witty remarks took a dig at the Congress without naming it when he said that 2.5 crore vaccines on a day made a political party feverish.

“Often beneficiaries of the Covid-19 vaccine experience side effects. After 2.5 crore people were inoculated yesterday a political party experienced fever,” Modi said.

The Prime Minister was apparently hinting to the Congress that has been attacking the BJP and Prime Minister from press conferences to social media. The party has been accusing that vaccinations were kept low in the last week to achieve the record on Friday.

The Congress which is left with no good taste now marked the birth anniversary of the Prime Minister as bad Omen Day. The Congress kept mocking and criticizing the vaccination drive.

“Looking forward to many more days of 2.1 crore vaccinations. This pace is what our country needs,” Rahul Gandhi of the Congress posted this on his Twitter handle.

During the interaction, the Prime Minister said that yesterday it was quite exciting to look at the CoWIN dashboard where the vaccination figure was running fast. “Over 15 lakh vaccinations per hour, over 26,000 vaccinations every minute, and over 425 people were administered vaccines each second,” he said.

According to provisional data, as many as 2,50,10,390 vaccine doses were administered on Friday. The Prime Minister also appreciated Goa for achieving 100 per cent vaccination of the first dose of Covid-19 vaccines.