Former Congress MLA from West Bengal Farraka assembly constituency and All India Congress Committee national secretary Mainul Haque tendered his resignation from his post as well as the party on Tuesday. Reportedly, he is all set to join the Trinamool Congress on September 23.

In a letter to the party high command, Haque thanked Congress supremo Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi for giving him the opportunity to serve as AICC secretary. “I hereby also resign from primary membership of INC,” read his letter.

Mainul Haque resigns for the second time

Interestingly, Mainul Haque had announced his decision to quit the party in 2018 as well citing lack of development in his constituency. Announcing his decision at a rally, Haque had alleged, “I am not being able to provide security to my supporters. There is complete anarchy in the area. Development has been completely stalled. I felt we can only do it if I join the TMC.”

“Lot of work needs to be done. I want peace to be restored here. People would be able to live in peace,” he had said further. Haque with several other MLAs had ditched Congress to join TMC in July 2018. He had also criticized the party for lack of coordination amongst top leaders.

“There is no coordination among the top Congress leaders in the state. Since I am a Congress MLA, the state government has no plans for development in my area. Even if I try, the development plans are thwarted by the ruling party. How long can this continue?” Haque had remarked.

Reacting to Haque’s resignation, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury had remarked, “He surrendered to the terror tactics of Trinamool Congress. It is unfortunate.” His reason to quit Congress yet again is unclear.