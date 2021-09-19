Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw indulge in the viral ‘Mani, pohe banenge’ meme, video viral

Indian cricketers Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw entertained their fans by participating in the hugely popular ‘Mani, pohe banenge’ reel trend on Instagram.

The dialogue is from the serial ‘Saath Nibhana Saathiya’ where ‘Kokila’, the matriarch of the Modi family gets angry at Mani, the house help. Apparently, Kokila is upset that Mani was chopping vegetables and hence instructed her to make pohe instead. The sound effect in the background has triggered thousands of memes online and now it seems even the Indian cricketers are not immune to this madness.