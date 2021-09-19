Sunday, September 19, 2021
HomeEntertainmentShikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw indulge in the viral 'Mani, pohe banenge' meme, video...
SportsCricketEntertainmentSocial Media
Updated:

Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw indulge in the viral ‘Mani, pohe banenge’ meme, video viral

Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw entertain their fans by doing the 'Mani, pohe banenge' viral reel on Instagram

OpIndia Staff
Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw hop on to the 'Mani, pohe banenge' bandwagon
158

Indian cricketers Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw entertained their fans by participating in the hugely popular ‘Mani, pohe banenge’ reel trend on Instagram.

The dialogue is from the serial ‘Saath Nibhana Saathiya’ where ‘Kokila’, the matriarch of the Modi family gets angry at Mani, the house help. Apparently, Kokila is upset that Mani was chopping vegetables and hence instructed her to make pohe instead. The sound effect in the background has triggered thousands of memes online and now it seems even the Indian cricketers are not immune to this madness.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsshikhar dhawan, shikhar dhawan instagram, mani pohe banenge, saath nibhana saathiya
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
577,299FollowersFollow
25,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com