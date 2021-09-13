Monday, September 13, 2021
HomeNews ReportsShiv Sena vows to fight UP state elections to 'teach BJP a lesson', shows...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Shiv Sena vows to fight UP state elections to ‘teach BJP a lesson’, shows interest in Goa too

On 10 September, Shiv Sena's leaders in the UP state unit had held a meeting in Lucknow. They announced that they will field candidates in all 403 seats to "teach BJP a lesson".

OpIndia Staff
Shiv Sena jumps into UP election pool
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, Image Source: DNA India
230

After facing an embarrassing defeat in ‘not far from home’ Belgaum civic polls, the Shiv Sena has vowed to fight the upcoming Uttar Pradesh state assembly elections to “teach BJP a lesson.”

As per reports, Shiv Sena had recently announced that it will field candidates in all 403 seats in the upcoming state elections in Uttar Pradesh and is eyeing Goa elections too, both slated for 2022. 

However, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut announced that the party will contest only on 100 seats. He further said that Sena will contest the elections on more than 20 seats and may form an alliance in Goa. 

The decision to contest elections in Uttar Pradesh was reportedly taken after the party’s regional executive body meeting in Lucknow.

As per reports, Shiv Sena’s state unit held a meeting at Lucknow and announced placing candidates in all assembly seats.

Shiv Sena regional unit’s announcement, image via India Today

“Shiv Sena will be the voice of people and filed candidates in all assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh to counter BJP. Coordinators have been appointed to strengthen the organisation in every assembly constituency,” read a statement by the newly secular party. The statement read that soon the regional leaders will meet party chief Uddhav Thackeray to submit a detailed report.

“The delegation of state leaders will soon hand over the report of the election preparation and the organisation,” it said further. The party is yet to clarify why the state unit’s announcement of contesting in all seats was later changed to just 100 seats by the party leadership.

Political parties prepare to “defeat” BJP in UP

Multiple political parties have begun their show of strength in Uttar Pradesh with the sole purpose of defeating the Bhartiya Janta Party in the UP 2022 elections. 

AIMIM’s Assadudin Owaisi was seen sprinting to Ayodhya to consolidate Muslim votes while Bahujan Samaj Party’s chief Mayawati was seen appeasing Hindu upper-caste or Brahmins promising enhanced ‘security’. 

Meanwhile, Congress has launched “Congress Pratigya Yatra: Hum Vachan Nibhayenge” to draw people’s attention to alleged issues of corruption, inflation, crime, violence against women, unemployment and poor health services in the state.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Singh Yadav has stated that his party will form an alliance only with smaller parties like Mahan Dal and NCP. Multiple talks are being held between the political parties for a plausible coalition.

The incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party rules the current assembly with 312 out of total 403 seats.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsShiv Sena party, UP elections parties, UP news
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Entertainment

No Ganpati Bappa Morya tweets by SRK this year, did Islamist hate force him to celebrate in private?

OpIndia Staff -
After at least three years of relentless abuses faced by the Shah Rukh Khan family for celebrating Hindu festivals, this year, the popular Bollywood actor has not wished for Ganesh Chaturthi
News Reports

Shiv Sena vows to fight UP state elections to ‘teach BJP a lesson’, shows interest in Goa too

OpIndia Staff -
After the state unit of Shiv Sena said they would field candidates in all 403 seats, Sena leader Sanjay Raut had told media that they may contest in around 100 seats in UP.

Fact Check: Old image from Czech magazine goes viral claiming to be the creation of Afghan graffiti artist Shamsia Hassani

Unholy Nexus: Read how the Vatican snubbed the West, ignored the persecution of Christians to forge a deal with China

‘Before 2017, those who say Abba jaan used to usurp the rations meant for the poor’: Yogi Adityanath

Christians burn effigy of Anshul Saxena in Jalandhar for his complaint against pastor, demands strict police action

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
575,884FollowersFollow
24,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com