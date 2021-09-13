After facing an embarrassing defeat in ‘not far from home’ Belgaum civic polls, the Shiv Sena has vowed to fight the upcoming Uttar Pradesh state assembly elections to “teach BJP a lesson.”

As per reports, Shiv Sena had recently announced that it will field candidates in all 403 seats in the upcoming state elections in Uttar Pradesh and is eyeing Goa elections too, both slated for 2022.

#Lucknow: The #ShivSena (@ShivSena) has vowed to “teach a lesson” to the Bharatiya Janata Party by contesting all 403 seas in the upcoming #UttarPradesh elections, plus the Goa polls, both due to be held in early-2022, top officials said. pic.twitter.com/Bg4xj8pyGB — IANS Tweets (@ians_india) September 12, 2021

However, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut announced that the party will contest only on 100 seats. He further said that Sena will contest the elections on more than 20 seats and may form an alliance in Goa.

This is BJP’s internal matter (Gujarat CM’s resignation). We’ll contest the elections in Uttar Pradesh on around 100 seats (total 403 seats), which will take place next year. In Goa, we’ll contest elections on more than 20 seats, we may form an alliance: Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena pic.twitter.com/im5V399A5n — ANI (@ANI) September 12, 2021

The decision to contest elections in Uttar Pradesh was reportedly taken after the party’s regional executive body meeting in Lucknow.

As per reports, Shiv Sena’s state unit held a meeting at Lucknow and announced placing candidates in all assembly seats.

Shiv Sena regional unit’s announcement, image via India Today

“Shiv Sena will be the voice of people and filed candidates in all assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh to counter BJP. Coordinators have been appointed to strengthen the organisation in every assembly constituency,” read a statement by the newly secular party. The statement read that soon the regional leaders will meet party chief Uddhav Thackeray to submit a detailed report.

“The delegation of state leaders will soon hand over the report of the election preparation and the organisation,” it said further. The party is yet to clarify why the state unit’s announcement of contesting in all seats was later changed to just 100 seats by the party leadership.

Political parties prepare to “defeat” BJP in UP

Multiple political parties have begun their show of strength in Uttar Pradesh with the sole purpose of defeating the Bhartiya Janta Party in the UP 2022 elections.

AIMIM’s Assadudin Owaisi was seen sprinting to Ayodhya to consolidate Muslim votes while Bahujan Samaj Party’s chief Mayawati was seen appeasing Hindu upper-caste or Brahmins promising enhanced ‘security’.

Meanwhile, Congress has launched “Congress Pratigya Yatra: Hum Vachan Nibhayenge” to draw people’s attention to alleged issues of corruption, inflation, crime, violence against women, unemployment and poor health services in the state.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Singh Yadav has stated that his party will form an alliance only with smaller parties like Mahan Dal and NCP. Multiple talks are being held between the political parties for a plausible coalition.

The incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party rules the current assembly with 312 out of total 403 seats.