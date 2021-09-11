Saturday, September 11, 2021
Updated:

Teen Vogue columnist calls 9/11 an ‘attack on heteropatriarchal capitalistic systems’ that ‘many White Americans fight to protect’

Jackson claimed that 9/11 "was an attack on the heteropatriarchal capitalistic systems that America relies upon to wrangle other countries into passivity".

OpIndia Staff
Image Credit: Ideas on Fire
Jenn M. Jackson, columnist for Teen Vogue, caused outrage on social media after making an extremely controversial comment on the 9/11 terror attack. This year marks the 20th anniversary of the Islamic terror attack that claimed the lives of thousands of Americans.

On the solemn occasion, Jackson claimed that 9/11 “was an attack on the heteropatriarchal capitalistic systems that America relies upon to wrangle other countries into passivity”. She proceeded to add, “It was an attack on the systems many white Americans fight to protect.”

The tweet was part of a thread where the Teen Vogue columnist claimed that she is “really disturbed by how many white pundits and correspondents talk about it”. She said, “White Americans might not have really felt true fear before 9/11 because they never felt what it meant to be accessible, vulnerable, and on the receiving side of military violence at home. But, white Americans’ experiences are not a stand-in for “America.””

“Plenty of us Americans know what it’s like to experience fear and we knew before 9/11. For a lot of us, we know fear because of other Americans,” Jackson added. Her comments, along expected lines, caused an outrage on the platform, with many accusing her of endorsing the terror attack.

Others mocked the ‘woke politics’ of Jackson.

People lamented the fact that she is a PhD holder.

The terror attack, committed by Al Qaeda terrorists led by Osama bin Laden, marked the dawn of a new era in American history as it embarked upon a series of regime change wars in the name of ‘War on Terror’.

It is also the first 9/11 anniversary after the USA concluded its 20-year war in Afghanistan.

