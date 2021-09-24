Prime Minister Narendra Modi had the first bilateral talk with US Vice President Kamala Harris on September 23, the first day of his three-day tour. PM Modi took to social media to share glimpses from the meeting.

“Glad to have met @VP @KamalaHarris. Her feat has inspired the entire world. We talked about multiple subjects that will further cement the India-USA friendship, which is based on shared values and cultural linkages,” he Tweeted.

VP Harris called out Pakistan for its support to terrorism

Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla while addressing a press meet informed about the discussion between the two leaders on terrorism, the role of Pakistan and the need to keep a close watch on India’s notorious neighbour.

Shringla said, “On terrorism, US VP Kamala Harris ‘suo moto’ referred to Pakistan’s role in that regard. She said that there were terror groups working there. She asked Pakistan to take action so that these groups don’t impact US security & of India.”

The US Vice President also agreed with PM Modi on how India has been a victim of cross-border terrorism for several years now.

Harris also stressed at the need to reign in and monitor Pakistan’s support to terrorism.

‘Need to defend democracy’

The Vice President of the US in a joint statement with PM Modi acknowledged the threat to democracies and the need to defend the institutions.

“As democracies around the world are under threat, it is imperative that we defend democratic principles and institutions within our respective countries and around the world and that we maintain what we must do to strengthen democracies at home,” said the US VP.

Afghanistan and COVID situation discussed between VP Kamala Harris and PM Modi

Both the leaders in this first bilateral discussion also exchanged views on recent global developments, including Afghanistan which is now under the rule of the Taliban.

The two countries reaffirmed their commitment towards a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region.

PM Modi and VP Harris also discussed the Covid-19 situation in their respective countries including ongoing efforts to contain the pandemic by encouraging vaccination drives and attempts being made to ensure continuous supply of critical medicines, therapeutics and healthcare equipment.

Harris lauded India’s efforts amidst pandemic

The US VP acknowledged India’s dominant global role in fighting the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. In the joint statement, Harris said, “Early in the pandemic, India was a vital source of vaccines for other countries.”

Lauding India’s vaccination drive, the US VP said, “It is worth noting that India is currently vaccinating approximately 10 million people a day as of today.”

She also welcomed the Government of India’s announcement of resuming exports of Covid-19 vaccines soon.

Possible collaboration in technology and healthcare

The two also discussed possible collaboration in space cooperation, information technology, emerging and critical technologies, and cooperation in the healthcare sectors.

As per Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla, the two leaders also acknowledged people-to-people ties between the two countries. They also elaborated on the need to nurture the mutually beneficial education linkages, the flow of knowledge, innovation, talent exchange between the two countries.

Shringla further informed that the discussion between the two leaders was ‘substantive and lasted over an hour.’

Full text of the press release by India (MEA) detailing the meeting between PM Modi and USA Vice President Kamala Harris

